What are the Marlins' playoff chances in 2023? Exploring Miami's path to the postseason with six games remaining

The Miami Marlins are 81-75 with six games to go in the MLB regular season. They are third in their division, sitting behind the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins recently won their series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, the team is looking to challenge for a wild-card playoff spot. They are in a promising position and remain serious playoff contenders.

However, all of their remaining games are on the road. This could prove to be a problem.

The Marlins are set to play the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both teams have had disappointing seasons, and Miami will definitely be looking to capitalize.

The Mets have just been swept by the Phillies. But they won a recent series against the Marlins, so they might prove to be a challenge. The Pirates have also won their series against the Reds.

The wild-card race is close with the Cubs, Phillies and Diamondbacks sitting above the Marlins. Philadelphia (87-69) has a five-game lead in the wild-card chase, while the Cubs and Diamondbacks are both 82-74, one game ahead of Miami. Those three likely will be battling for the final two spots.

Jorge Soler, who has been Miami's offensive linchpin, will be crucial in maintaining the team's momentum.

Consistent production from him and other key players could make all the difference as the Marlins look to secure one of the coveted spots.

A closer look at the postseason odds for the Miami Marlins

The Marlins secured two out of three victories at loanDepot Park this weekend. But they still remain a game behind the Cubs and the Diamondbacks. The team leads the Cincinnati Reds (80-77) by 1.5 games.

The Miami Marlins have a 55.6% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs.

Four teams — the Diamondbacks, Cubs, Reds and Marlins are within 2.5 games of each other for the fifth and sixth spots in the 2023 NL postseason.

In this high-stakes environment, every game is essentially a playoff game for Miami.