"What has Roman Anthony done so far?" - Boston sportscaster brutally question's Red Sox's $130,000,000 investment

Ever since being promoted to the major leagues, Boston Red Sox youngster Roman Anthony has established himself as a regular in manager Alex Cora's lineup. The organization signed the 21-year-old to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension with a club option to keep him at Fenway Park through 2034.

Ever since the news broke, plenty of fans have appeared to be quite happy with the decision. However, according to sportscaster Marc Bertrand, the Red Sox may have acted prematurely in offering the youngster such a big contract. Bertrand explained his take when he appeared on "98.5 The Sports Hub" on Wednesday.

"What's he (Roman Anthony) done so far? What's he done? Tell me what he's done," Bertrand said (0:40). "I'm not debating if he has been good. We've got to jump the gun and and sign the guy? Do you know why they (Red Sox) did this deal? Because they're cheap.

"They didn't do the deal because he was nearing free agency, or was going into arbitration. The Red Sox want to operate like a small-market team. They want to try and get savings on the very best players. They believe this is going to be one of the premier players in the sport, and I don't think it's an unfair thing to believe in.

"How long has he really been a major league player? He hasn't even been a major league player for two months, that's what I'm talking about. So, based on seven weeks of being in the major leagues, the Red Sox needed to sign him to a deal that buys out three or four years of free agency?"

Red Sox team president explains decision to extend Roman Anthony's contract

Shortly after Roman Anthony's contract extension was announced, Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy explained the organization's decision behind doing so.

As reported by insider Nick O'Malley of MassLive, along with securing the services of a player they think is going to be a future superstar, the Red Sox also aim to show fans they have learned from past mistakes of letting superstars walk.

"We’ve had ups and downs over two and a half decades of keeping homegrown stars. When you lose them, it does hurt,” Kennedy said. “So we wanted to send a message and remind everyone that the goal is to draft well, develop our players well and then do everything in our power to extend the players.

"When guys moved on, just as a fan, it hurts because these were the guys that you grew up rooting for. Then if they move on to other teams, it’s really hard."

Roman Anthony in action against the Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty

With the Red Sox expected to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021, fans will hope Roman Anthony can continue showing his worth for the team in the important games to come.

