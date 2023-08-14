Which MLB managers are on the hot seat? Yankees, Mets, Brewers and more could reportedly make changes soon

It could be the end of the line for several MLB managers once the 2023 season reaches its conclusion. While fans have flocked to stadiums across the league, with attendance numbers shooting up, there are several prominent teams that have underperformed this year, which could lead to change.

According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the league may be in store for a complete coaching carousel this offseason with potentially 10 MLB managers out of their current roles.

Among the MLB managers that may likely find themselves on the outside looking in this offseason, it appears that Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets may be out of a job at the end of the year. While their teams could turn things around, if either club misses the postseason, it could be time for change.

"Do you want the NY Yankees to replace Cashman and Boone with either Jeter, Mattingly or Girardi as the manager and GM. #yankees #boone #Cashman #MLB" - @Everylastgoat

Aside from Aaron Boone and Buck Showalter, there are several other managers who may no longer be in the dugout for a variety of reasons. There is a realistic chance that Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros may retire, while Phil Nevin of the Los Angeles Angels and Davey Martinez of the Washington Nationals don't have contracts for next season.

Craig Counsell is expected to step down as the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, whereas there is considerable pressure on San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin to reach the postseason.

"Melvin is having perhaps the worst single managerial season in all time history of MLB." - @livingwith_blue

After entering the 2023 campaign as one of the World Series favorites, the Padres have struggled to perform on a consistent level all season, which could limit Melvin's future with the team. Bench coach Ryan Flaherty is the favorite to take over if Bob Melvin is fired.

A look at other MLB managers that could be let go if their teams fail to reach the postseason

Nightengale also dove into the pressure on John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays, Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins, and Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks. While Lovullo seems to have the most job security heading into next season, the same cannot be said for Baldelli and Schneider if they miss the playoffs.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone could be fired, and is likely at the greatest risk of all the above MLB managers. The team has wildly underperformed in the face of great expectations

