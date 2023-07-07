Which New York Yankees have played for Atlanta Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 7

The New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves are two storied franchises in Major League Baseball with a rich history and a large number of talented players who have donned their respective uniforms.

Over the years, there have been several notable players who have had the unique distinction of playing for both teams during their careers.

Players who have played for both Yankees and Braves

One of the most prominent players to have represented both the Yankees and the Braves is outfielder Andruw Jones. Known for his exceptional defensive skills and power hitting, Jones spent the majority of his career with the Braves, where he became a fan favorite and won several Gold Glove Awards. In 2011, he joined the Yankees for a brief stint before retiring from professional baseball.

Another notable player to have played for both teams is pitcher Javier Vazquez. Vazquez had two separate stints with the Yankees, first from 2004 to 2006 and then again in 2010. In between, he spent a season with the Braves in 2009, where he had a strong performance and earned an All-Star selection.

Outfielder Nick Swisher is yet another player who has worn the uniforms of both the Yankees and the Braves. Swisher played for the Yankees from 2009 to 2012, contributing to their World Series championship in 2009. He later joined the Braves in 2015 before ultimately retiring from professional baseball.

Infielder Brian McCann is another player who has represented both the Yankees and the Braves. McCann spent the majority of his career with the Braves, earning numerous All-Star selections and Silver Slugger Awards. In 2014, he joined the Yankees, where he provided veteran leadership and a powerful bat for several seasons.

While these are some of the notable players who have played for both the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves, there have been others who have made the switch between these historic franchises.

Baseball is a game that brings players from different teams together, and it is always intriguing to see athletes transition from one iconic organization to another. As the seasons come and go, it is certain that more players will add their names to the list of those who have played for both the Yankees and the Braves.

