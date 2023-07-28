Which Texas Rangers players have also played for Pittsburgh Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 28

MLB Immaculate grid offers baseball fans an interesting trivia which looks at different quations and answers to test the players’ knowledge. On July 28, the game centers around players who have played for both the Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, here are some of them:

Keone Kela

One standout player who achieved this feat is Keone Kela. Born on April 16, 1993, in Los Angeles, California, Keone Kela is a talented baseball pitcher from the United States. He made his MLB debut on June 24, 2015, as a relief pitcher for the Texas Rangers. Kela quickly established himself as a reliable arm in the bullpen, showcasing a powerful fastball and effective breaking pitches.

Keone Kela made his debut with the Texas Rangers and later moved to the Pirates in 2018.

During his time with the Texas Rangers, Kela became an integral part of their bullpen and contributed significantly to the team's success. However, in July 2018, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates, marking the beginning of his stint with the Pirates.

Though Kela has faced challenges, including injuries and disciplinary issues, he remains a pitcher with immense potential and the ability to make a significant impact on the game.

Al Oliver

Another notable player with a shared history between the Rangers and Pirates is Al Oliver. Al Oliver was an outstanding hitter, boasting a career batting average of .303 over 18 years in the major leagues. He was a seven-time All-Star and won Silver Slugger awards as an outfielder, designated hitter, and first baseman.

liver was born and raised in Ohio and attended Portsmouth High School, where he excelled not only in baseball but also in basketball. In 1964, he signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates and advanced through their minor league system. Oliver had an impressive debut with the Columbus Jets in 1968, hitting .315 and earning a call-up to the Pirates in September of the same year. From that point on, he never looked back and remained a consistent performer at the major league level.

Aside from his time with the Pirates, Al Oliver also played for the Texas Rangers during his illustrious career.

Bill Madlock

Bill Madlock is another player who graced both the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates rosters. Madlock was a four-time batting champion, winning the titles in 1975, 1976, 1981, and 1983. His batting prowess made him a valuable contributor to the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates team that clinched the World Series.

Bill Madlock is a four time batting champion in 75, 76, 81 and 83.

Though Madlock's skills at the plate were exceptional, his recognition in Hall of Fame voting was somewhat modest. Despite his impressive batting titles and overall offensive abilities, he didn't receive enough votes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Steve Buechele:

Steve Buechele, an infielder, played for both the Rangers and Pirates as well. Over his eleven-year career in the big leagues, he hit 137 home runs and later transitioned to become a minor league manager in 2009.

Gary Matthews:

Gary Matthews, often referred to as "Sarge," was an excellent outfielder with a 16-year major league career. He won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1973 and was named to the All-Star team in 1979.

Matthews was a 1973 National Rookie of the Year and All-Star in 1979

Marlon Byrd:

Marlon Byrd, a 2010 National League All-Star, also played for both the Rangers and Pirates during his fifteen seasons in the majors.

It's fascinating to see how these players, with their diverse talents and contributions to both the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates, have left their mark on the history of Major League Baseball. Their performances have undoubtedly added richness to the shared player history between these two teams.

