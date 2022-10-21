All the stars were out for Game 2 of the NLCS, including Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Last night at PETCO Park, the raucous San Diego crowd watched as their hometown team came back from a 4-0 deficit to win 8-5, and tie the NLCS series.

Thanks to a five-run inning in the bottom of the 5th, the Padres secured a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies. The series will head to Philadelphia on Friday with both teams looking to get the upper hand on their opponents.

While the comeback had the crowd buzzing, Josh Allen and his girlfriend Brittney Williams were the talk of the broadcast as the couple was caught mid-selfie, which immediately went viral.

"Bills star @JoshAllenQB is in the house reppin' the @Padres! @BuffaloBills | @NFLonFOX" - Fox Sports MLB

Allen, who grew up on a 3000 acre cotton farm near Firebaugh, California, was decked out in Padres gear. It's unsurprising that Josh Allen would be supporting his home state, especially considering that he used to pitch for his high school baseball team.

"Great surprise to meet @JoshAllenQB before cheering on the Pads in the NLCS #BillsMafia, #CaptureTheMoment" - Trevor Hoffman

Allen being a Padres fan has all but been confirmed after posing for a pic with Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman. The two superstar athletes posed with the beautiful panorama of PETCO Park, which is one of the top ballparks in the MLB according to The Great Baseball Road Trip.

Will Josh Allen's Padres win their first World Series?

Since being founded in 1969, the San Diego Padres have only made it to the World Series twice, with the very first time coming in 1984. That 1984 team, which featured Padres legends such as Tony Gwynn, Goose Gossage, and Garry Templeton, would go on to lose 4-1 in the World Series to the Detroit Tigers.

"Tony Gwynn has ELITE" - Fox Sports MLB

The only other Padres team to make the World Series was in 1998. The team, which was swept by the New York Yankees 4-0, again starred Tony Gwynn, as well as All-Stars Trevor Hoffman and Kevin Brown.

San Diego fans, including Josh Allen, will be hoping that this current roster will be able to lead the Padres back to the Promised Land. Game 3 of the ALCS is slated to kick off tomorrow night at 7:37 pm ET in Philadelphia.

