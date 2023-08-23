Why was Jordan Walker ejected vs Pirates? Cardinals outfielder gets tossed for the first time in his career

Young Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker found himself ejected from tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, marking the first time in his promising career. The ejection added a surprising twist to the game and left many speculating about the circumstances behind this uncommon incident.

Expand Tweet

Reports suggest that Walker’s ejection stemmed from his vocal disagreement with an umpire’s call. Specifically, he expressed his dissatisfaction with being called out on a pitch that seemed to me well outside the strike zone. The frustration of the moment led to his dismissal from the game. Walker’s ejection showcased the passion and intensity that tough moments can bring to even the calmest of players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Walker was not the only ejection from the Cardinals tonight.

Walker’s departure wasn’t the only one for the Cardinals tonight, as he joined the ranks of Willson Contreras and Oliver Marmol, who were also ejected during the same game.

Jordan Walker joined the ranks of Willson Contreras and Oliver Marmol as the ejected players from the Cardinals vs. the Pirates.

In the 2023 season, Jordan Walker has showcased his emerging talent with 76 hits, including 11 home runs, and has contributed 35 RBIs. With a .260 batting average and a .745 OPS, Walker has demonstrated his ability to make an impact at the plate. His performance, marked by 33 runs scored and 6 stolen bases, highlight his versatility on the field. Despite facing challenges, Walker’s inaugural season has reflected his promising potential for the future of the Cardinals.

The Cardinals lost 6-3 to the Pirates by conceding 5 runs in the 5th inning. They are currently last in the NL Central with a .433 record and have lost six of their last ten games.

MORE ON THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: