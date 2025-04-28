Willy Adames explains why Freddie Freeman's World Series moment is every baseball player's dream

Willy Adames joined the San Francisco Giants this past offseason after a superb 2024 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting 32 home runs and 112 RBIs. He signed a franchise-record seven-year, $182 million deal with the Giants in free agency.

Ad

Bringing in Adames was one of the moves facilitated by newly-appointed President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey to get the Giants back to the postseason. San Francisco last made the playoffs in 2021.

Speaking to MLB sportscaster Chris Rose on Sunday, Adames revealed that he, too, dreams of playing in baseball's showpiece event almost every day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think I would lie if I didn't tell you it's almost every day [I dream of playing in the World Series]. It's just so tough for us as a player, especially when you know that you have a team that has a chance to compete and maybe make it there, not to think about it every day. I feel like all the guys here, they know that we can do more damage than people think we can, and make it there." Willy Adames said, via 'Dugout Discussions' [25:25]

Ad

Trending

The Giants shortstop also dreams of having his own 'Freddie Freeman moment,' referring to the first baseman's iconic walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.

"For me, it's almost every day I'm thinking of going to the World Series, and having a moment like Freddie Freeman last year. Every baseball player dreams about that moment, we always think about it, we always want to be in that spot, we always want to win a championship. For me, that's what I play for." Adames added

Ad

Ad

Like Adames mentioned, the Giants seem to have a solid team this season. So far, San Francisco has a 19-10 record, putting them top of the highly competitive NL West.

Willy Adames explains Buster Posey's influence in getting him to Oracle Park

In the aforementioned interview with Chris Rose, Willy Adames also talked about the circumstances that led to him eventually signing with the Giants. As per his own admission, Buster Posey played an important role in convincing him to come to the Golden Gate City.

Ad

"We didn't even talk about money until the last few days. It was more about what he wanted to do here, what kind of players he wasogoing to bring into the clubhousenand the type of culture he wanted to build. When it's Buster Posey talking to you, it's different. You're talking to someone who's been there, done that — someone you trust to build something great." Willy Adames said [19:26]

Ad

"It's like, you're going to be running the organization? Okay, sign me up," Adames added. "I know you're going to do something great 'cause you know what it takes to win. And for me, that was it. I was like, just forget about the money — I just want to build something great with you.

Ad

San Francisco Giants Introduce Willy Adames - Source: Getty

Having started the season strong, fans will hope Willy Adames goes on to realize his dream of winning a World Series with the Giants in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More