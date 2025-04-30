Xander Bogaerts' sister Chandra pens 3-word message after Padres star breaks slump with homer

San Diego Padres slugger Xander Bogaerts has not gotten off to the hottest start at the plate. For the first month of the season, he has struggled with power and has had a rough OPS.

Going into Tuesday, the former Boston Red Sox middle infielder was still searching for his first home run. In the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants, he finally got his first homer of the year.

It was a two-run shot that ultimately helped his club win the game by a score of 7-4. Afterward, Bogaerts' sister, Chandra, could not be happier, sharing the homer on her Instagram.

"That's a smile" said Chandra.

Chandra Bogaerts' Instagram Story

Xander Bogaerts seemed to be sitting on something offspeed and got his pitch. He did not miss it at all as it cleared the left field wall to get the fans up and out of their seats.

The win helped improve the Padres' record to 18-11. Going into Wednesday, they sit a game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They will look to finish their series with the Giants in style on Wednesday. After that, they have a day off before starting a series with Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Padres slugger Xander Bogaerts did not let the early-season criticisms get to him

San Diego Padres - Xander Bogaerts (Photo via IMAGN)

It is not often that Padres slugger Xander Bogaerts has a cold start at the plate. He is typically one player who is ready to go with the bat in his hand from the start, but not this year.

Despite his struggles, he did not let the criticism get to him, via The Athletic. He knew how good his team was playing, and he did not want to start pressing at the plate, which would not help him.

"The more you block out those voices, it's better for you. It definitely does you no good, so why pay much attention? We're playing really good as a team" said Bogaerts.

Not everything has been bad for Bogaerts at the plate. Despite his low power numbers, he is chasing fewer pitches than ever before and is drawing walks at a great rate.

This home run may have opened up the floodgates for more to come. This is a player fans will want to keep their eye on this week.

