  Yankees manager Aaron Boone announces major Aaron Judge update ahead of Game 3 vs. Red Sox

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announces major Aaron Judge update ahead of Game 3 vs. Red Sox

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 23, 2025 17:09 GMT
New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Source: Getty
New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays (image credit: getty)

The fitness level of Aaron Judge has been a cause of great concern for Yankees fans this season. He picked up a right flexor injury in July, causing him to spend 10 days on the IL.

Although Judge is back in action, his elbow has been limiting his throwing ability. Judge, who is usually an outfielder, has been playing as a DH since he returned.

Ahead of his team's game against the Red Sox on Saturday, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone gave a major update on Judge.

"There was a little more intensity in his (Aaron Judge's) throwing yesterday," Boone said. "I think out to 150, so I think we're getting close to introducing bases. So, hopefully we're getting close."
Boone's update is relieving news for New York fans as Judge's recovery is progressing at a good pace.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are looking to avoid third series loss against the Red Sox on Saturday

The New York Yankees are gearing up to host their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in the Bronx over the weekend. Plenty of Yankees fans are looking forward to the series with plenty of excitement. Along with the historic rivalry, the two teams are also direct rivals for a postseason spot, making the stakes higher.

However, things have not gone to plan for the home team in the first two games. Roman Anthony proved the difference in the opener on Thursday, while Friday's fixture was a tightly-contested pitcher's duel, which the visitors won 1-0.

New York hitters have failed to get much going, and Aaron Judge has only had one hit in the series.

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees - Source: Getty

The Yankees are staring down the barrell of a third successive series loss to their archrivals this season.

Judge and Co. are desperate to avoid this. They'll fight tooth and nail for a positive result on Saturday, which would give them a chance to split this four-game series.

Raghav Mehta

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
