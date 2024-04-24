"You’re dating Paul Skenes; stop entertaining this" - Fans urge Olivia Dunne to prioritize relationship over Baby Gronk's NCAA attendance

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are in the headlines of late as they are both taking big steps in their respective careers. Skenes has been looking very good in the MiLB with the Indianapolis Indians, while Dunne's LSU Tigers just won the national championship in gymnastics.

While on the topic of the national championship, Dunne posted a clip on Instagram on Tuesday, which showed 'Baby Gronk' in attendance at the team's celebration at the Maravich Center. She captioned her post:

"Kid spawned outa nowhere."

This, however, did not go down so well with fans online. Most were of the opinion that Baby Gronk should not have a media spotlight upon him at such a formative age (12), while others built on that, saying Dunne should be more focused on her relationship with Paul Skenes.

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's post ft. baby Gronk

Dunne's focus, however, was largely on the celebration of winning the program's first national championship, while questions about her returning for another year still loom.

Olivia Dunne uncertain about LSU return

It's been a hectic few weeks for Olivia Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team, and now that they have achieved glory, the dust is starting to settle. For Dunne, that means deciding on whether she will return to LSU for another year or what else she will pursue.

She spoke to TODAY after the victory:

"It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven't quite thought about it completely. I've just been focused on the now and winning this national title, so I'll definitely start thinking about it."

Dunne also discussed TikTok getting banned, as she has over 8 million followers on the platform, and said she had not given it much thought:

"If I'm being honest, I didn't quite know that TikTok was going to get banned. I've just been training every day in the gym and just working on my gymnastics and doing what I love, and that's what I love to focus on. I haven't really thought about it too much."

For the moment, Dunne is just enjoying the feeling of being a champion:

"You know what, it is still feeling just unreal. I'm still trying to get my voice back from cheering so loud. It was an unforgettable experience, and I'll probably be thinking about it for the rest of my life."

We will see what Dunne elects do in due course, either way, the future looks bright.

