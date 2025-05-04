Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique captures the Phillies ace in adorable father duty

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler - among the top pitchers in the majors - registered an impressive 2024 season (16-7 record, a 2.57 ERA and 224 strikeouts). His efforts led Philly to win the NL East for the first time since 2011 and finish second in NL Cy Young award voting, behind Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.

His wife Dominique, a steadfast pillar of support, regularly cheers for the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park while he pitches.

On Saturday, Dominique Wheeler shared an adorable snap on her Instagram story, featuring her husband, who well and truly 'had his hands full' with his three kids — a son named Wesley and daughters Bambi and Winter.

Screenshot of Dominique Wheeler's Instagram Story (Credits: IG/@nikawheelz)

Zack and Dominique - who met in 2016 - dated for three years and announced their engagement on New Year's Day 2019. They married a year later, on New Year's Eve.

Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique and kids Wesley, Bambi and Winter celebrate Easter at the ballpark

As the Philadelphia Phillies closed out a three-game home series on Sunday, April 20, the two-time All-Star's wife Dominique and children Wesley, Bambi, and Winter had the time of their lives celebrating Easter at Citizens Bank Park.

Dominique Wheeler took to Instagram to upload a series of adorable snaps as the family of five sported gleeful expressions alongside the Easter bunny.

"Happy Easter 🐰" Dominique Wheeler captioned her Instagram post

The day before Easter, Zack Wheeler enjoyed a strong outing. Pitching seven innings, allowing two earned runs, and striking out thirteen hitters, Wheeler helped his team secure a nail-biting 11-10 win.

Finally, the Phillies - second in the NL East with a 19-14 record - are looking to win the World Series this season.

