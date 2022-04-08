Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction & Match Preview - April 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Oakland Athletics are beginning their season against a team they rarely see, the Philadelphia Phillies. The two teams come from opposite sides of the baseball world. The Phillies play in the National League East and the Athletics in the American League West.

Despite not having met each other since 2019, the two teams will likely have no trouble adjusting to one another as they take the field at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 8.

Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Friday, April 8, 3:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Oakland Athletics Preview

The Oakland A's finished with a comendable 86-76 record in 2021. Unfortunately, they play in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball and will have to bump those numbers up if they wish to get anywhere in 2022.

Getting the ball for the Oakland Athletics will be right-hander Frankie Montas. The Athletics were known for having spent $0 on new signings this past offseason. Montas, however, was signed to a one-year $5 million contract to avoid arbitration.

"Matt Olson: Destroyer of baseballs" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Perhaps the greatest loss this season for the A's will be that of Matt Olson, the team's top scorer last season. Olson, an Atlanta native, signed a long-term contract with the Braves this offseason, leaving some lingering questions for the A's.

Oakland Athletics Key Player - Sean Murphy

The Oakland Athletics have lost a significant portion of their offensive firepower since 2021. Notable departures include Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, and Mark Canha.

Although this drastic change in the A's offensive potential presents a great many challenges, it also bears opportunity.

Sean Murphy solidified his role as a starting catcher with the A's last season. He hit 17 home runs and 59 RBIs in 393 at bats. However, he will have to improve his substandard batting average if he is to carry the weight of the departed sluggers. Murphy was a .216 hitter last season.

Oakland Athletics Predicted Lineup

Anthony Kemp, 2B Stephen Vogt, 1B Sean Murphy, C Seth Brown, RF Jed Lowrie, DH Steven Piscotty, CF Elvis Andrus, SS Kevin Smith, 3B Cristian Pache, LF

Pitcher: Frankie Montas

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

Despite signing Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019, the Phillies have unfortunately had little to show for it.

The team has not made the playoffs in a decade. This season will be a true test of patience for the fans. The City of Champions does not take well to losing teams.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Didi Gregorius just turned one of the most incredible double plays you will ever see Didi Gregorius just turned one of the most incredible double plays you will ever see https://t.co/xaDlQ1Q4Q3

"Didi Gregorius just turned one of the most incredible double plays you will ever see" - @ Jomboy Media

With Didi Gregorius and Jean Segura patrolling the midfield and Bryce Harper and now Nick Castellanos in the outfield, this might finally be the year the Phillies do something of note.

Philadelphia Phillies Key Player - Nick Castellanos

"I don't have a college degree, I hit baseballs" is how Nick Castellanos described his plate mentality earlier this spring. The 30-year-old outfielder inked a five-year contract that will see him make $20 million per year.

The slugger hit .309 last year with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs. Bryce Harper, a close friend of Castellanos, reportedly nudged the star in the direction of the Phillies.

Fans and management are as excited as they are eager to see the pair go to work in the outfield for the Philadelphia Phillies this year.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Kyle Schwarber, CF J.T. Realmuto, C Bryce Harper, RF Nick Castellanos, DH Rhys Hoskins, 1B Didi Gregorius, SS Jean Segura, 2B Bryson Scott, 3B Mickey Moniak, LF

Pitcher: Aaron Nola

Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies Predicition

Nick Castellanos is expected to be the tinder that ignites the Phillies lineup into some serious offensive production. The Oakland Athletics have lost considerable depth in their lineup. Although the stage is set for some underdogs to step up, it will be difficult for the Athletics to repeat last season. Our Prediction: Phillies. 8-4.

Where to watch the Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies

Oakland Athletics

TV: Comcast Sportsnet

Livestream: MLB.TV

Philadelphia Phillies

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Livestream: MLB.TV

Fans of both clubs will get a unique chance in this opening series to see teams they hardly ever get to see. Although the Philadelphia Phillies play in a difficult NL East, the Athletics play in an even more competitive division. Both teams will need to give all they have to earn success this season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt