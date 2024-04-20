"I don't know what I was thinking" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne ranks top 5 Coachella outfits, eyes fashion redemption

Paul Skenes is working his up to the MLB playing with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, while his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is preparing for a big Saturday with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team. Saturday marks the national championship final, with LSU facing California, Florida and Utah for the title.

While the pressure of the semifinals and now the finals has been growing, Dunne, who is also a social media celebrity, took to TikTok to share her thoughts on other matters. Earlier this week, Olivia Dunne released a clip of her ranking her past Coachella fits:

"In honor of Coachella right now, let's rate my past Coachella fits."

One of her outfits, a beige dress, Dunne rated as three out of 10, saying:

"I don't know what I was thinking but I ended up changing out of this, and I am gonna give it 3/10. It could have been cool, but it just wasn't executed right."

After a detailed description of her outfits, what she wore them to and her experiences wearing them, Dunne gave her main takeaway:

"So what I am taking away from this is that I think I need some Coachella redemption."

See the full clip below:

Olivia Dunne explained why she and Paul Skenes are a good match

In March, Olivia Dunne, on ESPN's Sports Center, discussed her rise to prominence and also her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes:

"He's pretty level-headed all the time, that's what I love about him,' she said. 'And I think that we're a really good pair because of that, because I have a crazy lifestyle and things get thrown my way all the time.

"Sometimes my emotions sway up and down, and he's very level. I just think it's a very good match."

Skenes has started the 2024 season in the MiLB and is looking very good with the Indianapolis Indians. Skenes is making a lot of fans due to not just his performances, but also his classy conduct off the field.

The 2023 draft's No. 1 pick is one of the MLB's best prospects, and the Pirates are keen to develop him a little more before unleashing him on the league.

