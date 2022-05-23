Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - May 25th | MLB Season 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies meet the reigning world champion Atlanta Braves for the third match of their four-game series.

This game will be a duel between National League East compatriots and two teams that are currently below .500. At the moment, both the Phillies and Braves have a 19-22 record.

Coming into the season, both teams had lofty expectations to at least reach the playoffs. However, they've both struggled thus far and are eight games behind the division-leading New York Mets.

The Phillies will look to cash in on offense to try and reach at least a wildcard berth. The Mets, on the other hand, haven't looked convincing at all in their bid to repeat as world champions.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves.

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 7:20 PM EDT.

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia.

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best batting teams in baseball at .248 with an OPS of .722. The biggest letdown for the team is their pitching staff that wasn't rejuvenated or bolstered in the offseason. They've issued 158 earned runs for an ERA of 3.91.

It will be interesting to see if the big bats of the Phillies do the damage against an average Atlanta Braves pitching staff. If they can deliver the goods, they will surely outgun the Braves in this duel.

Key Player - Nick Castellanos

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos

With Bryce Harper's status uncertain for the next few days, Nick Castellanos is expected to pick up the bat in lieu of club skipper Joe Girardi's decision.

Castellanos will man the right field position of Harper for the foreseeable future after the latter received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. This will prevent Harper from throwing for at least six weeks.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia 2 out double by Nick Castellanos! 2 out double by Nick Castellanos! https://t.co/qIWgRtktCm

"2 out double by Nick Castellanos!" - @ Brodes Media

Castellanos is carrying a slash line of .265/.329/.430 with an OPS of .759. The 2021 All-Star also has five homers, 21 RBIs, and ten doubles on 40 base hits this season. Look for him to carry the load in the batting lineup against the Atlanta Braves in the probable absence of Harper.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suarez.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Nick Castellanos, RF Jean Segura, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Garrett Stubbs, DH Odubel Herrera, CF Johan Camargo, SS

Atlanta Braves Preview

The reigning and defending World Series winners have so far struggled to replicate their championship caliber performance last season. At the moment, the Atlanta Braves have a .463 winning percentage and are 3.5 games behind the NL wildcard spot.

You can pinpoint the average to below-average performance of both their batting and pitching staff as the cause of this subpar start.

It will be a tough task for the Braves' pitching staff to stop the Phillies' offense. Philadelphia also has the momentum after outlasting the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have one of the best pitching crews in all of baseball, in ten innings.

However, given the recent struggles of both teams, don't count the Atlanta Braves out, especially at home.

Key Player - Travis d'Arnaud

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud

It's rare for backstops to be the most consistent hitter on a team but Travis d'Arnaud has begged to differ this season. He carries a slash line of .271/.310/.458 with an OPS of .768 in addition to recording four homers, eight doubles, and 17 RBIs on 29 base hits in 107 at-bats.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Back and forth we go! Travis d'Arnaud go-ahead single in the 11th Back and forth we go! Travis d'Arnaud go-ahead single in the 11th https://t.co/IeIOwmOQhW

"Back and forth we go! Travis d'Arnaud go-ahead single in the 11th" - @ Talkin' Baseball

D'Arnaud has certainly proven himself to be a reliable bat in the Atlanta Braves' lineup. If he can find the groove against a measly Philadelphia Phillies' pitching staff, they might just pull off a win in this game.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Charlie Morton.

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Ozzie Albies, 2B Travis d'Arnaud, C Dansby Swanson, SS Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, LF

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction

This series is crucial for both teams as it will determine who will own the runner-up slot in the NL East and possibly, a winning record.

The Philadelphia Phillies' lineup has been more reliable so far, but their pitching has been dismal. The Atlanta Braves, on the other hand, have been inconsistent on both offense and defense.

We're giving the edge to the Phillies in this game by a sliver. Phillies to win, 3-2.

Where to follow Phillies vs Braves?

Watch: NBCSP (Phillies), Bally Sports Southeast, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Braves).

Listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 (Phillies), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM (Braves).

