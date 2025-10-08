Phillies vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, injuries, odds, bets and picks - October 8, 2025 | NLDS Series

Los Angeles returns home up 2-0 after tight, low-variance games in Philadelphia; Wednesday’s matchup projects as a pitchers’ duel on paper, with the Dodgers sending Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Aaron Nola for the Phillies.

Ad

Both clubs will lean on their top arms to try to tilt the series, the Dodgers to close it out, the Phillies to extend it and force do-or-die baseball back in Philly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been the Dodgers’ most dependable starter this year and the team’s obvious Game-3 choice: he finished the regular season as the Dodgers’ staff ace and followed that with a dominant start in the Wild Card round.

Ad

Trending

Yamamoto’s command, multi-pitch mix, and ability to miss bats make him the Dodgers’ best bet to eat innings and keep Philadelphia off the board in a high-leverage game.

Aaron Nola - Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola will take the ball for Philadelphia in a somewhat surprising call by Rob Thomson, despite a rough regular season; the veteran righty gives the Phillies experience, a tune-up chance for his mechanics, and the team a familiar face on the mound in a must-win spot.

Ad

Expect Philadelphia to plan for a short, effective outing from Nola before turning to Ranger Suarez and a heavily used bullpen if necessary.

Hot Hitters

Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani / Mookie Betts / Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles will lean on its top four, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Teoscar Hernandez, to generate pressure early against Nola; those four combine elite plate discipline with power and RBI production, and the Dodgers’ bench and lineup flexibility (Will Smith working back from a hand issue) give them multiple late-game matchup options.

Ad

Philadelphia needs a response from its veteran core, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber, who have underperformed in the series so far; if any of those three regain form and Nick Castellanos or Alec Bohm contributes, the Phillies have the on-base and power mix to force managerial matchup decisions and extend the series.

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Nick Frasso – 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Kirby Yates – 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Michael Kopech – 15-Day IL (knee)

Brock Stewart – 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips – 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ad

Philadelphia Phillies:

Harrison Bader – Day-to-day (hamstring)

Ranger Suarez – Day-to-day (groin)

Max Kepler – Day-to-day (illness)

Jose Alvarado – 15-Day IL (forearm)

Daniel Robert – 60-Day IL (forearm)

Zack Wheeler – 60-Day IL (blood clot)

Jordan Romano – 15-Day IL (finger)

Current Odds

Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (−150) / Dodgers −1.5 (+123)

Phillies +1.5 (−150) / Dodgers −1.5 (+123) Total: Over 8 (−103) / Under 8 (−118)

Over 8 (−103) / Under 8 (−118) Moneyline: Phillies +148 / Dodgers −181

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Dodgers Moneyline (−181) Phillies +1.5 (−150) Under 8 (−118)

Final score prediction: Dodgers 5, Phillies 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More