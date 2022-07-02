Predicting the 2022 MLB All-Star NL lineup featuring Manny Machado, Mookie Betts & more

The July 8 All-Star Game is quickly approaching, and voting is ramping up. Names like Mookie Betts and Manny Machado are dominating projections for the National League's starting lineup in the game.

As in the American League's voting totals, thus far, the outfielders have been stealing the show. As of three days ago, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts had racked up a whopping 2,270,566 votes. Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was right behind him with 2,197,684 votes.

The other positions haven't received quite as many votes, but they're still totaling in the millions. And unlike in the American League, there's no one team projected to have more than two starters.

Superstars like Manny Machado and Mookie Betts are totaling millions of votes heading into the final phase of MLB All-Star voting this week

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts has hit 17 home runs and driven in 40 runs this season. Mookie Betts is currently rehabbing from a rib injury

Here are the National League's projected starters for next week's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Catcher - Willson Contreras and Travis d’Arnaud

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is batting .283 this season

Willson Contreras is leading the way in voting for all National League catchers. After last count, he had accumulated 1,372,780 votes, beating second-place Travis d’Arnaud of the Atlanta Braves by 450,000.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina as the closest competition to the two with 699,907 votes. Thus, it seems likely that Contreras and d’Arnaud will be the NL's one and two catchers respectively.

First base - Paul Goldschmidt and Pete Alonso

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is batting .342 this season

If you were looking for a stacked All-Star position, the National League's first base is it. Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt is hitting an otherworldly .342 this season. He leads all NL first baseman in votes with 1,562,027.

New York Mets star Pete Alonso trails him in votes with 958,777, but not so much in power-hitting. Alonso has hit 22 home runs and driven in 69 runs this season.

The National League's first basemen are so stacked that Freddie Freeman can't even crack the top two. He had just 760,524 votes after last count.

Second base - Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ozzie Albies

Miami Marlins rookie Jazz Chisholm Jr. has 14 home runs this season

Here's another tight race. As of June 27, Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. had racked up 1,066,927 votes, and Braves infielder Ozzie Albies was right behind him with 984,846.

Chisholm has the advantage of youth and flashiness on his side, but Albies has a World-Series-winning fanbase behind him. This one could go either way in the final voting phase.

Third base - Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado

San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado is batting .327 this year

This race isn't quite so close. Padres third baseman Manny Machado had 1,563,188 votes after last count. Nolan Arenado, his closest competition, hadn't even broken the one-million mark. He had just 977,485.

They'll be the National League's numbers one and two third baseman in the All-Star Game, respectively. Manny Machado is enjoying MVP-like success this season. He's batting .327 with 12 home runs over 257 at bats.

Shortstop - Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is batting .305 this season

It's no surprise that Trea Turner is, unquestionably, going to start at shortstop for the National League. The Dodgers star is batting .305 with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases this year. It doesn't get any more dynamic than that.

At last count, Turner had 1,369,759 votes and number-two shortstop Dansby Swanson 1,069,312. The gap is only 200,000 votes, but Swanson will have a hard time overtaking Turner for first place this week.

Designated hitter - Bryce Harper and William Contreras

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was hitting .318 before sustaining a finger fracture last week

It doesn't matter that Bryce Harper won't be able to swing a bat until August; he's still first-place in voting for all National League designated hitters.

Before sustaining a finger fracture last week, Harper was hitting .318 with 15 home runs. His 1,740,935 votes were leading the way after last count several days ago. Braves back-up catcher William Contreras was his closest competition with 976,038.

Outfield - Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr., Joc Pederson

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has hit seven home runs over 167 at bats this season

Raking in over 5.5 million votes combined, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Joc Pederson are leading the way in voting for outfielders heading into the final phase.

Although the most recently published count had Mookie Betts in first, Acuna Jr. has reportedly passed him since then. By virtue of receiving the most votes out of any National League player, Acuna Jr. will automatically start in the All-Star Game. He, thus, bypasses the final phase of voting.

Atlanta Braves @Braves



Because he received the most votes of all NL players, Ronald automatically earns a starting spot in the 2022 All-Star Game!



THANK YOU, Braves Country! The TOP VOTE-GETTER in the National League: @ronaldacunajr24 Because he received the most votes of all NL players, Ronald automatically earns a starting spot in the 2022 All-Star Game!THANK YOU, Braves Country! The TOP VOTE-GETTER in the National League: @ronaldacunajr24!Because he received the most votes of all NL players, Ronald automatically earns a starting spot in the 2022 All-Star Game! THANK YOU, Braves Country! https://t.co/JmAgIBzYQM

The All-Star game will take place at Dodger Stadium on July 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far