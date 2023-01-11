Ranking the 5 fastest players in the MLB in 2022

While stolen bases may not be the asset they once were, the fastest players in the league continue to perform for their teams. Even though stolen bases have gone down in recent years, having a threat on the basepaths is still an important weapon for MLB clubs.

In 2022, teams stole a total of 2,487 bases, while in 2011, teams combined for 3,279 stolen bases. The most stolen bases in history came in 1987 when teams stole 3,585 bases, with Vince Coleman leading the league with a total of 109. In comparison, Jon Berti led the league last year with 41.

While Berti led the league in steals last season, according to BaseballSavant.com, he only finished as the 9th fastest player with a minimum of 100 competitive run opportunities. His 29.6 ft/s placed him behind the top five fastest players last year. The players were Bobby Witt Jr., Trea Turner, Jorge Mateo, Jake McCarthy, and Oneil Cruz. Here is a closer look at the top five.

1. Bobby Witt Jr. was the fastest player in the MLB last season (min. 100 opportunities)

Last season, Bobby Witt Jr. made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals, and he did not disappoint. The second-overall pick in the 2019 draft played 150 games with the Royals, hitting 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a .254 batting average. The rookie infielder also stole 30 bases, finishing 6th in the majors.

Chris Rose Sports @ChrisRoseSports Bobby Witt Jr. is such a special talent that one look at him had Vinnie Pasquantino questioning his whole career Bobby Witt Jr. is such a special talent that one look at him had Vinnie Pasquantino questioning his whole career https://t.co/W6GiYRJMV3

"Bobby Witt Jr. is such a special talent that one look at him had Vinnie Pasquantino questioning his whole career," - Chris Rose Sports

Statcast Sprint Speed: 30.4 ft/s

2. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner was the second-fastest player last season, according to Statcast. The veteran shortstop has been one of the best players in the majors since his debut in 2015. Through 160 games with the Dodgers in 2022, Turner hit 21 home runs and 100 RBIs, while maintaining a .298 batting average and stealing 27 bases.

Statcast Sprint Speed: 30.3 ft/s

3. Jorge Mateo, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo finished second in the MLB last year with 35 stolen bases. While the 27-year-old struggled at the plate last season, only hitting .221, he was a threat while on base. His presence on base helped the Baltimore Orioles perform above expectations, contributing 63 runs, 13 home runs, and 50 RBIs to the team.

Orioles on MASN @masnOrioles



Will Jorge Mateo be the first since Hardy? J.J. Hardy is the last Orioles shortstop to make consecutive starts on Opening Day going back to 2016-17.Will Jorge Mateo be the first since Hardy? masn.me/txc5d8 J.J. Hardy is the last Orioles shortstop to make consecutive starts on Opening Day going back to 2016-17. Will Jorge Mateo be the first since Hardy? masn.me/txc5d8

"J.J. Hardy is the last Orioles shortstop to make consecutive starts on Opening Day going back to 2016-17. Will Jorge Mateo be the first since Hardy?" - Orioles on MASN

Statcast Sprint Speed: 30.1 ft/s

4. Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks

The fourth-fastest player in terms of feet-per-second was Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The former first-round pick excelled for the D-Backs, hitting .283 with 23 stolen bases over 99 games with the club. The breakout season saw McCarthy finish fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Statcast Sprint Speed: 30.1 ft/s

5. Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

One of the best athletes in Major League Baseball, Oneil Cruz's combination of power and speed makes him one of the most exciting young players in baseball. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie finished fifth in sprint speed, yet only stole 10 bases last season. Regardless of his stolen base total, Cruz should be an important building block for the Pirates for years to come.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Oneil Cruz is still him. Oneil Cruz is still him. https://t.co/Nja9cwdHSl

"Oneil Cruz is still him" - Pittsburgh Pirates

Statcast Sprint Speed: 29.9 ft/s

