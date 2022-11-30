Ranking the top 10 MLB Stadiums by seating capacity

The MLB has a lot of stadiums, one for all 30 teams. Many of these have been built recently, like Globe Life Field in Texas where the Rangers play or Truist Park in Atlanta where the Braves play.

Those new parks often result in a lot of seating. After all, if a team is going to build an entirely new stadium, they'd want to make sure they can house quite a few of their fans.

Other iconic stadiums don't have as much attendance capacity, but it would be a shame to close down stadiums like Fenway Park or Wrigley Field.

Either way, there are several massive ballparks. Here are the ones that can hold the most people.

Which MLB stadiums can hold the most fans?

10) Busch Stadium

Home to the St. Louis Cardinals, this stadium can hold up to 45,494 MLB fans. It was first opened to the public in 2006 and has been the home of the Cardinals ever since.

9) Angel Stadium

Set in California, this massive ball park, which is home to MLB superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, can hold up to 45,517 fans. It is one of the older stadiums on this list as it was built in 1966.

8) Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park has become a bit of an iconic venue of late. It can hold up to 45,971 fans and recently had its left-field wall extended. Perhaps next year, it will see playoff baseball.

7) Oakland Coliseum

Despite struggling with attendance, the stadium for the Oakland Athletics can hold up to 46,847 fans. They may be moving eventually, which will put an end to this stadium unfortunately.

6) Yankee Stadium

Though it's not the House that Ruth Built, it's still an iconic venue in the MLB. Yankee Stadium has a capacity of 47,309 seats.

5) T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park holds 47,929 MLB fans. It was built on the backs of a postseason appearance in the 1990s and finally saw a postseason game this year for the first time since 2001.

4) Chase Field

Home to the Diamondbacks, Chase Field can hold up to 48,686 fans. It was built in 1998 and has been their home since.

3) Rogers Centre

The Rogers Centre in Toronto is one of the best ballparks in baseball. It can hold up to 49,282 fans.

2) Coors Field

Home to the Colorado Rockies, Coors Field has incredible attendance capacity. The stadium can hold up to 50,445 fans, one of two that can hold over 50,000.

1) Dodger Stadium

The biggest stadium, though, is Dodger Stadium. This iconic venue can house a whopping 56,000 fans. It is far and away the largest stadium in baseball.

