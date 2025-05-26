Reds vs Royals: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 26, 2025

NL Central outfit the Cincinnati Reds take on their AL Central counterparts, the Kansas City Royals, for the first of three games at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.
Both teams sit fourth in their respective divisions, but their records are not quite similar. The Reds are two games below .500, currently 26-28, while the Royals are 29-25.
Let's take a look at who the odds favor for this fixture, and how the action might play out on the field.
Reds vs Royals prediction:
Righty Nick Martinez takes the mound for the Reds. The 34-year-old currently has a 2-5 record, along with a 3.43 ERA, and 43 total strikeouts. In his last appearance, Martinez dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up only one earned run in six innings, striking out three.
With the bat, Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Austin Hays and Gavin Lux have looked solid.
For the hosts, veteran Michael Lorenzen gets the nod to start. So far this season, Lorenzen has a 3-5 record, along with a 3.77 ERA and 50 total strikeouts. Last time out against the San Francisco Giants, Lorenzen gave up two earned runs in 4.2 innings.
At the plate, Bobby Witt Jr. has once again been at the heart of the action for his team, supported by the likes of Maikel Garcia, Jonathan India and Vinnie Pasquantino.
Playing in front of home support and boasting a drastically better record for the season so far, the hosts should be able to win the series opener on Monday.
Prediction: Cincinnati Reds 4, Kansas City Royals 5
Odds:
Money Line: Cincinnati Reds +100, Kansas City Royals -118
Run Line: Cincinnati +1.5 (-213), Kansas City -1.5 (+155)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+108), Under 8.5 (-143)
Injury report:
Reds injuries:
Noelvi Marte: 10-day IL (Side)
Jake Fraley: 10-day IL (Calf)
Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-day IL (Back)
Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (Back)
Rhett Lowder: 15-day IL (Forearm)
Carson Spiers: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Julian Aguiar: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Brandon Williamson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Tyler Callihan: 60-day IL (Forearm)
Kansas City injuries:
Hunter Harvey: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
Sam Long: 15-day IL (Elbow)
Alec Marsh: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Kyle Wright: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
Seth Lugo: 15-day IL (Finger)
Cole Ragans: 15-day IL (Groin)
James McArthur: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (Illness)
Jonathan India: day-to-day (Illness)
Expert's picks:
Both starting pitchers have struggled at times this season, and this may turn out to be a game that is decided by the better offense. In that regard, the hosts should have enough firepower to narrowly overpower its opponents.
Money Line: Kansas City Royals -118
Run Line: Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-213)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+108)