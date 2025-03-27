Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson shows support for KC Royals ahead of MLB's opening day

Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, showed solidarity with the Kansas City Royals on their Opening Day.

On Thursday, Jackson shared a game highlight reel of the KC Royals on his Instagram stories. Patrick Mahomes is the co-owner of the KC Royals.

Jackson Mahomes' IG STORY

Patrick Mahomes, who is just off a 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, jumped on the baseball hype. He reposted the KC Royals Opening Day video on X with a congratulatory "Let's go!!!" message.

Royals' Opening Day against the Cleveland Guardians marks the start of a new chapter for the club. The 26-man roster includes 15 back-to-fit talent and four big debuts: pitcher Carlos Estévez, infielders Cavan Biggio and Jonathan India and outfielder Mark Canha. First pitch at Kauffman Stadium is at 3:10 p.m.

Pitching rotation standouts are veterans Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans and Michael Wacha, as well as newcomer Carlos Estévez. The catching corps is led by fan favorite Salvador Perez and newcomer Freddy Fermin.

The infield features a blend of returning legends and newcomers, with Bobby Witt Jr. remaining a cornerstone figure, accompanied by newcomers Cavan Biggio and Jonathan India.

Jackson's endorsement of his brother, Patrick Mahomes

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

A few days ago, various sources reported Patrick Mahomes' workout routine. Mahomes' workout video was shared on Sunday, March 24, on Instagram. It featured his long-time personal trainer Bobby Stroupe.

Following Patrick's workout video highlighting his comeback preparation, Jackson left a brief "GO TIMEEE" comment.

Jackson Mahomes IG COMMENT

Jackson Mahomes has a huge social media following of over 200,000 Instagram followers. He also shared a Chiefs poster of Mahomes on Thursday.

His lighthearted Instagram story caption was: "@patrickmahomes why are you always watching me haha."

Jackson Mahomes ig story

Mahomes' mom was also supportive after his Super Bowl loss, where he completed 257 yards and three touchdowns. His mom, Randi, posted a post-game message: "Not the ending we wanted, but so incredibly proud of Patrick and this team. No matter what, I'll always be your biggest cheerleader, son."

The Chiefs' Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are scheduled to begin on April 21, 2025.

