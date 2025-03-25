Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi wishes Chiefs QB had her "aggressive" edge in sports growing up

Randi Mahomes was competitive and relentless and she wishes her sons had a little more of that fire on the field.

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mom shared a reel on Instagram on Tuesday, reminiscing about her childhood sports memories. She had two favorites: a softball game where she threw a pitch so high it sailed over the entire black screen, and the other was basketball, where she practically owned the foul-out record.

Randi played with intense aggression, a trait she sees in her daughter Mia but not in her sons, Patrick and Jackson. She often urged them to be more aggressive on the field, from their childhood until now. However, they never adopted her fiery approach.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We went to the state tournament and I was the pitcher," Randi said. "And I threw the ball so high up, it went over the whole black screen. Very embarrassed but we won. So, I came back after that. I learned from my mistake. And then basketball in high school. All my teachers say that I hold the fallout record, so I do hold a record too.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

I fouled out a lot. I was very aggressive. Mia takes after me on that. But Patrick and Jackson, I would always scream as a mom, ‘Get more aggressive, come on!’ You know and even to this day, I’m like, ‘Go, get meaner!’ and they didn’t take after me. But you know, that is the one thing that I was very aggressive. If I had five fouls, I was gonna use 10.”

Ad

Ad

Patrick is known for his poise under pressure and is a three-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP but Randi played with a different mindset.

"Softball and basketball gave me some of my best childhood memories... But I wouldn't trade those lessons or laughs for anything!" Randi captioned.

While Patrick carves out his legacy with pinpoint passes and clutch performances, his mom will still be in the stands, probably yelling, “Get meaner!”

Ad

Randi Mahomes takes the spotlight with a dream European getaway

Ignored or not, Randi Mahomes checked off a lifelong dream and made it a highlight reel moment. The Mahomes matriarch, who’s spent years supporting her superstar son, took a trip that was all about her. And she thrived.

Randi and her daughter Mia turned Europe into their playground, from the Eiffel Tower to Brussels’ charming streets. On Sunday, she dropped a heartfelt message on X.

Ad

“I’ll never get over that I woke up in Brussels and went to bed in Texas. #BLESSED #priceless,” Randi tweeted.

The trip wasn’t just sightseeing as it was a cultural exchange, Mahomes-style.

“There’s nothing like a mother-daughter adventure!” Randi captioned on Instagram on Thursday.

After years of cheering for Patrick, this was Randi's well-deserved win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.