Chipper Jones had a tremendous MLB career and is something of a legend among Atlanta Braves fans. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing, as was noted in Jones' 2017 biography, "Ballplayer."

Written by Jones and Carroll Rogers Walton, one such moment was recounted when four-time NL Cy Young Award winner Greg Maddux cursed Jones following an on-field incident in 1995:

"Maddux was pitching, and with two outs in the first inning, Barry Bonds hit a pop-up on the infield, sky-high, a little on the first base side of the pitcher’s mound. I came in hauling the mail, with my flip-downs on to shield the sun, screaming, 'I got it! I got it! I got it!'

"Next thing I knew, I was flat on the ground. My flip-downs were in my mouth. Freddy McGriff had caught the ball over both Maddux and me, and I had completely flattened our ace and soon-to-be four-time Cy Young winner. I had kneed him in the calf. McGriff was standing there giggling.

"As soon as he caught his breath, Maddux started cussing me up one side and down the other. 'Settle the f*ck down, you motherf*cking rookie,' Maddux yelled. 'Stay the fuck away from me.'”

This was not the only time Greg Maddux took aim at Chipper Jones, as according to Jones, Maddux pranked him on multiple occasions.

Chipper Jones said Greg Maddux urinated on him in the showers

Being the best pitcher of your generation comes with its perks and Greg Maddux was untouchable both on and off the field. While his skills on the diamond were beyond question, some of his actions away from it may have been reproachable.

Chipper Jones recalled one such moment on the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in July 2021:

"In a big-league clubhouse, we have community showers. The shower that I always showered in was the second one on the left. The shower that he always showered in was the third one on the left. Big mistake by me by showering next to this gross human being.

"I got a big base hit to win a baseball game and he’s like, ‘Man, what a great at-bat. Walk me through what you were thinking.’ I’m first or second year in the league. Dumb as hell. I’m thinking to myself that this is pretty cool. Greg Maddux wants to know what I’m thinking.

"So I go into this whole thing. I’m into it and I can sense that guys over on the other side are snickering and chuckling. I look down and he’s peeing on me. He’s Greg Maddux, so I can’t knock him out.”

According to Chipper Jones, Maddux was notorious for his locker room pranks and no one was safe. Maddux appears to have been a terror not just on the field, but off it as well.

