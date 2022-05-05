Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th | MLB Season 2022

The Texas Rangers play the second game of their three-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The Yankees' 11-game win streak has just been snapped by the Toronto Blue Jays. Nonetheless, they still own the best record in all of baseball at 18-7.

New York has chosen to deploy two-time All-Star Luis Severino to start in this game. The Rangers, on the other hand, have selected Dane Dunning to start opposite him.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7, 1:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.

Texas Rangers Preview

The Texas Rangers are currently on a four-game winning streak and have improved to 10-14 in the win-loss column. They have won two of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and previously swept the Philadelphia Phillies in their two-game series.

It seems like the force is with the Rangers as they are not in the top half of the team pitching or team batting statistics. They are producing just enough runs and outmanuevering teams from the mound to eek out victories.

Texas is an even better team on the road than at home. They are 6-5 while away and hold just a 4-9 record at Globe Life Field. The Yankees better watch out as the Texas Rangers might catch them napping in this game.

Key Player - Jonah Heim

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim

Mitch Garver is still the preferred starting catcher by the Rangers, but "The Buffalo Bomber" Jonah Heim is slowly carving a role for himself in the lineup.

The latter has been batting .353/.476/.676 with two doubles, three homers, and 10 RBIS on 12 base hits in just 34 at-bats. Heim currently has an OPS of 1.152 albeit, on a small sample size.

"HEIM. TIME. Jonah Heim ties it up at 3! @Rangers | #StraightUpTX" - @ Bally Sports Southwest

It wasn't farfetched to think that Heim would deliver the goods against the red-hot Yankees. After all, Heim is used to hitting homers against big name players and is the first ever batter to hit a grandslam off Shohei Ohtani.

Texas Rangers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Dane Dunning.

Marcus Semien, 2B Adolis Garcia, RF Corey Seager, SS Mitch Garver, DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Kole Calhoun, LF Charlie Culberson, 3B Eli White, CF

New York Yankees Preview

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball at the moment. They recently embarked on a 11-game winning streak that was just barely stopped by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees have blasted a league-leading 35 homers and have batted in 112 runs so far. They have a collective slash line of .248/.323/.424 and are in the top five of almost all team batting categories.

Their pitching crew is even more impressive and is tied for a league-best 18 combined wins. They also sport a 2.60 ERA and have struck out 230 batters. With the Rangers relying on momentum rather than stability and consistency, expect the Yankees to halt the latter's win streak.

Key Player - Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge talks to a young Yankees fan

All Rise. Aaron Judge is looking more and more like the MVP candidate that everyone expected him to be. The outfielder has a slash line of .293/.356/.652 with six doubles, 19 RBIs and is tied for the league’s best nine home runs this season. He also has an OPS of 1.008, two stolen bases and 27 base hits just to round it all up.

Judge recently proved that he's a class act not only on the field, but also off it as well (via Yankees on Twitter):

New York Yankees @Yankees



Tonight, Derek got to meet his favorite player Last night, 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez was gifted @TheJudge44 ’s home run ball by Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta.Tonight, Derek got to meet his favorite player Last night, 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez was gifted @TheJudge44’s home run ball by Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta.Tonight, Derek got to meet his favorite player 💙 https://t.co/18b24wKYkv

"Last night, 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez was gifted @TheJudge44’s home run ball by Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta. Tonight, Derek got to meet his favorite player 💙" - @ New York Yankees

Watch out for Judge as he lights up the New York skyline against the Rangers.

New York Yankees Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino.

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Hicks, CF Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Jose Trevino, C

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Prediction

The Texas Rangers have momentum on their side as they are currently on a four-game win streak. The New York Yankees, meanwhile, are coming off a close loss to the Blue Jays.

The Yankees will be adamant to assert their dominance against their next opponents to prove that they are the most powerful team in baseball. Unfortunately for the Rangers, they are likely to face an incredibly charged up Yankees side and might just get run over by the Bronx Bombers. Yankees to win 6-1.

Where to follow Rangers vs Yankees?

Watch: Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers), YES Network, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Yankees).

Listen: 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270 (Rangers), WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (Yankees).

