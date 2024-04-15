"The only one allowed to bounce"; "Best worst pitch ever" - Fans cheer as NFL star Rob Gronkowski bounces first pitch at Red Sox game

Rob Gronkowski is an NFL legend and a beloved figure across the sporting world.

While many players who dominate the game have a habit of making enemies among fans, the former tight end's personality and charisma override any hard feelings for most.

Known for his antics, Gronkowski's first pitch at the Boston Red Sox's game versus the Cleveland Guardians shouldn't surprise anyone. Jomboy Media shared a clip, which they captioned:

"Rob Gronkowski threw out the first pitch at the Red Sox game and it went as expected."

Fans were quick to react and loved the 'Gronk Spike,' something most have come to associate with him from his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans react to the Gronk Spike at the Red Sox game

While Rob Gronkowski is likely still appreciating the marvel of his first pitch at the time of writing, the Guardians and Red Sox are tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the fourth.

When Rob Gronkowski played baseball in a supermarket

In Nov. 2022, Rob Gronkowski was seen on TikTok behaving in much the manner many would expect from him, and a clip went viral of him playing baseball in a supermarket.

In the clip, Gronk smashes what appears to be a marshmallow deep for what would certainly be a supermarket home run. As one onlooker said:

"Holy smokes!"

While many commented about the difference in public perception between Gronk doing this and themselves, it appears the former tight end faced no consequences on this occasion.

Since retiring from the Buccaneers and the NFL, the popular figure has been seen in a of self-deprecating adverts (much to the love of fans) and also works for FOX Sports.

While there's usually talk about Gronkowski coming out of retirement and running it back one last time, especially given that he's the same age as Travis Kelce, he has no interest in doing so. He told TMZ in 2023:

“There's no chance anymore. I'm happily retired."

With his NFL career now in the rearview mirror, fans will have to settle for Gronk-Spike pitches and supermarket baseball.

