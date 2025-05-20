Tigers vs Cardinals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 20, 2025

Sitting atop the AL Central, the Detroit Tigers will face the St. Louis Cardinals for the second of three games on Tuesday

Detroit has been superb, boasting the best record in all of the majors with 31 wins and only 17 losses. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are second in the NL Central with a 27-21 record, and won against visitors during Monday's series opener 11-4.

Let's take a look at the odds for Tuesday's game, and a prediction of how things might play out.

Tigers vs Cardinals prediction:

Starting for Detroit is ace Tarik Skubal, who is enjoying another strong season after winning the AL Cy Young award in 2024. Skubal boasts a 4-2 record, along with a 2.67 ERA and 71 strikeouts. However, he comes into Tuesday's matchup after enduring an outing to forget against the Red Sox on Wednesday, as he conceded five earned runs.

Tarik Skubal in action - Source: Getty

In terms of hitters, Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter are ones to watch for the visitors.

Erick Fedde gets the nod for St. Louis. He has been solid this season, with a 3-3 record, 3.44 ERA and 32 strikeouts. The last time he took the mound against the Phillies on May 13, he gave up zero earned runs in 5.2 innings.

From a hitting standpoint, Ivan Herrera, Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan have impressed for the Cardinals this season.

The hosts will be motivated to register another win to clinch the series and close the division gap on the Chicago Cubs. However, it won't be easy as Detroit will find a way to level the series, aided by a strong performance from Skubal.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers 4, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Odds:

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers -185, St. Louis Cardinals +155

Run Line: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (-119), St. Louis Cardinals +1.5 (-111)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+122), Under 8.5 (-164)

Injury report:

Detroit injuries:

Jake Rogers (C): 10-day IL (Oblique)

Matt Vierling (OF): 10-day IL (Shoulder)

Casey Mize (RHP): 15-day IL (Hamstring)

Reese Olson (RHP): 15-day IL (Finger)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-day IL (Hip)

Alex Lange (RHP): 60-day IL (Lat)

Ty Madden (RHP): 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Jose Urquidy (RHP): 60-day IL (Elbow)

Sawyer Gipson-Long (RHP): 60-day IL (Hip)

Wenceel Perez (OF): 60-day IL (Spine)

Parker Meadows (OF): 60-day IL (Arm)

St. Louis Cardinals injuries:

Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-day IL (Lat)

Expert's picks

Although the Cardinals won the series opener, Tarik Skubal starts often coincide with wins for Detroit, and that trend should continue on Tuesday.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers (-185)

Run Line: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (-119)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-164)

