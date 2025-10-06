Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 4 picks including Blake Snell, Shota Imanaga, and more for October 6, 2025

The National League Division Series continues today with two intriguing Game 2 battles, as pitchers try to get it started or help their clubs find their way back. Strikeout props are always finicky in the playoffs, where tighter leashes and matchup-driven pitching shifts can curtail volume.

Ad

The board today has some interesting arms to wrestle with, including Blake Snell, Jesus Luzardo, Shota Imanaga, and Aaron Ashby, all of whom have different pressure roles and rotations that may determine how many strikeouts they have. The top four strikeout prop bets of October 6 are listed below.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Four MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#4. Jesus Luzardo: Under 6.5 (-154)

Ad

Trending

Jesus Luzardo enters his first postseason start after an impressive 2025 campaign with the Phillies, going 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 216 strikeouts over 183.2 innings.

His 10.6 K/9 highlights the elite swing-and-miss ability that makes him a dangerous weapon on the mound, but the challenge today lies in translating that success to October against a disciplined Dodgers lineup.

LA has one of the league’s best chase-rate defenses and tends to drive up pitch counts, often forcing starters out before they can pile up strikeouts.

Ad

While Luzardo’s talent is undeniable, the postseason spotlight combined with the Dodgers’ patient approach makes it difficult for him to clear his 6.5 strikeout line, leaning this matchup toward the under.

#3. Blake Snell: Under 7.5 (-123)

Blake Snell was every inch the Cy Young-worthy starter that he is in his season closer, fanning nine on seven quality frames against the Reds in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

The lefty's power-over-hitter profile is still one of the best for the likes of 10.6 K/9 in the regular season, for which he had a 5-4 record and 2.35 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP on 61.1 innings.

Ad

But Snell's determination to throw deep pitch counts on walks (3.8 BB/9) to remain in games for as short a duration as possible makes all the more so a factor within the closely controlled postseason setting.

Facing a patient Phillies offense that will not push out of the zone often, Snell will fight all the more fiercely to accumulate eight strikeouts before his pitch count climbs, making the under 7.5 a logical and reasonable bet.

Ad

#2. Aaron Ashby: Under 2.5 (-186) - Safest Pick of the Day

Ashby’s usage profile makes this one of the clearest unders on the board. The left-hander has primarily worked in short stints since returning from injury, rarely exceeding three innings or 45 pitches.

Even with decent strikeout stuff, that kind of workload caps his ceiling at two or three Ks at best.

Against the Cubs lineup that makes frequent contact and doesn’t chase early, Ashby’s path to three strikeouts is narrow, making the under a strong, low-risk option for today’s slate.

Ad

#1. Shota Imanaga: Under 3.5 (-136) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Shota Imanaga will get the ball for the Cubs in a pivotal Game 2 matchup against the Brewers after a brief 4-inning outing in the Wild Card loss to the Padres.

The 31-year-old southpaw threw 67 pitches in that game and now returns to a traditional starter role with a chance to help Chicago even the series. During the regular season, Imanaga went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA, posting solid control numbers and maintaining a 17:3 K/BB ratio across 17.2 innings against Milwaukee.

Ad

However, the Brewers’ lineup has been disciplined lately and tends to make left-handers work deep into counts, which could limit Imanaga’s strikeout opportunities if he exits early again.

With his pitch count likely managed and facing a familiar, contact-heavy opponent, the under 3.5 strikeouts feels like a bold but reasonable pick in this spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More