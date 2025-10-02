Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Cam Schlittler, Jack Flaherty, and more for October 2, 2025

The 2025 MLB Wild Card round has lived up to the hype, with three series tied 1-1 heading into today’s decisive Game 3 matchups. Every pitch now carries postseason weight, and strikeout props become even more fascinating as managers balance trust in their starters with quick bullpen hooks at the first sign of trouble.

With high-stakes drama on the horizon, bettors have to weigh raw strikeout ability against workload risk. After breaking down recent form, season stats, and matchup context, here are the top five strikeout prop bets for Thursday’s win-or-go-home slate.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Jack Flaherty: Over 4.5 (-141)

Jack Flaherty may have had a tough 2025 season with an 8-15 record and a 4.64 ERA, but his strikeout ability stayed sharp as he piled up 188 Ks in 161 innings, good for a strong 10.5 K/9.

In his most recent start against the Guardians, he struck out six over 4.1 innings without issuing a walk, showing his slider and command are still effective at missing bats.

With the strikeout line set at 4.5, Flaherty doesn’t need a long outing to clear it, and in a must-win Wild Card matchup, he should have every chance to reach five punchouts, especially if he can keep his pitch count under control early.

#4. Yu Darvish: Over 3.5 (-121)

Yu Darvish didn’t have his sharpest season with the Padres, finishing 5-5 with a 5.37 ERA across 72 innings, but his strikeout ability still flashed with 68 punchouts for an 8.5 K/9.

In his last five starts, he’s shown steady swing-and-miss stuff, recording strikeout totals of 4, 4, 5, 7, and 6, and he most recently struck out four while earning a win over the Diamondbacks.

Despite some inconsistency in run prevention, his ability to mix pitches and keep hitters off balance remains intact, and with his strikeout line set at 3.5 against the Cubs, he looks well-positioned to clear it if he can work into the middle innings.

#3. Connelly Early: Over 3.5 (-120)

Connelly Early may be untested on the postseason stage, but the rookie left-hander has been electric in limited big-league action, posting a 2.33 ERA with 29 strikeouts over just 19.1 innings for a dominant 13.5 K/9.

His command has been solid with only four walks allowed, and he’s yet to surrender a home run, showing maturity well beyond his experience level.

With Boston set to hand him the ball in a decisive Wild Card Game 3 against the Yankees, Early’s deceptive delivery and swing-and-miss stuff give him a strong chance to clear his modest 3.5 strikeout line, even if he’s on a tighter pitch count than a veteran starter.

#2. Cam Schlittler: Over 4.5 (-158) - Safest Pick of the Day

Cam Schlittler has quickly earned the Yankees’ trust in big spots, and he’ll take the ball for Game 3 against the rival Red Sox with impressive momentum.

The rookie right-hander went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA over 73 innings, striking out 84 batters for a strong 10.4 K/9 while holding opponents to just 58 hits.

His recent strikeout run has been outstanding, fanning 9, 6, 6, and 7 across his last four outings, showing both consistency and upside with his fastball-slider mix.

With his strikeout prop set at 4.5, Schlittler looks well-positioned to clear it, especially in a must-win setting where he should be allowed to work deep enough to rack up swings and misses.

#1. Slade Cecconi: Under 3.5 (-103) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Slade Cecconi turned in a respectable season for Cleveland, going 7-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 132 innings, but his strikeout numbers lagged behind at just 109 total (7.4 K/9).

His most recent outing against the Rangers showed those limitations, as he struck out only three while allowing four runs in four innings.

Cecconi has generally pitched to contact, relying more on command than overpowering stuff, which caps his strikeout ceiling in most matchups.

With his line set at 3.5 against a Tigers lineup that tends to battle deep into counts, the under looks appealing given both his profile and the risk of a quick hook in a do-or-die Wild Card Game.

