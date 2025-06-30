Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Garrett Crochet, and more for June 30, 2025

It’s the final day of June, and MLB’s strikeout leaders are closing out the month with a bang. Today’s board is stacked with aces and hot-handed arms chasing milestones and padding their K totals before the calendar flips.

Garrett Crochet’s been mowing hitters down like clockwork, Zack Wheeler’s riding a month-long heater, and Logan Webb just keeps dealing. With Carlos Rodon dialed in and Andrew Heaney battling to stay afloat, June 30’s strikeout props deliver one last loaded card before July rolls in. Let’s lock in the sharpest picks to finish the month strong.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Carlos Rodon: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Carlos Rodon has quietly pieced together a rock-solid strikeout campaign, sitting on 119 Ks in just over 101 innings with a slick 2.92 ERA and a crisp 0.97 WHIP. His fastball-slider combo has generated whiffs at a steady clip, averaging 10.5 K/9 on the season.

Against a Blue Jays lineup that’s prone to chasing elevated heat and biting sliders, he’s well-positioned to keep the punchouts rolling. Given his recent workload and form, this is a sharp spot to back Rodon’s strikeout upside.

#4. Logan Webb: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Logan Webb is stacking one of the sharpest strikeout runs of his season, sporting a rock-solid 2.52 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 107.1 innings. With a 10.1 K/9 and elite command at 1.9 BB/9, Webb’s recent form is undeniable, hitting 6 or more strikeouts in five of his last six outings, including two 10-K gems.

Against a Diamondbacks lineup that’s struggled against top-tier righties lately, Webb’s precision-heavy arsenal puts him in a great spot to clear this 5.5 strikeout prop again.

#3. Andrew Heaney: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Andrew Heaney’s numbers tell a story of inconsistency, with a 4.48 ERA and a modest 6.7 K/9 over 86.1 innings. His recent outings have been rough, allowing 7 earned runs in back-to-back starts and recording just 3 and 2 strikeouts respectively.

Facing the Cardinals, Heaney’s strikeout upside looks limited, making the under 4.5 Ks a logical and cautious choice for today’s prop bets.

#2. Zack Wheeler: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Zack Wheeler has been in dominant form this season with a sharp 2.45 ERA and an impressive 11.5 K/9 rate over 99 innings pitched.

Facing the Padres, he enters with a strong streak, having cleared over 5.5 strikeouts in his last 12 starts. Wheeler’s consistent ability to rack up strikeouts makes the over 5.5 Ks a confident pick for today’s MLB prop bets.

#1. Garrett Crochet: Over 8.5 Strikeouts (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Garrett Crochet has quietly built one of the most electric strikeout stretches in baseball right now. With a 2.06 ERA and 135 strikeouts over 109.1 innings, his elite 11.1 K/9 shows no signs of slowing.

Facing the Reds at Fenway, Crochet has topped 8.5 strikeouts in five of his last six outings, including double-digit Ks in three of those. With this kind of strikeout heater, the over 8.5 at plus money looks like one of the most intriguing high-upside props on today’s slate.

