Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Carlos Rodon, and more for October 1, 2025

The MLB Wild Card continues on Wednesday with Game 2, and the spotlight shifts to another slate of talented arms battling under postseason pressure. In October, strikeout props become even trickier, hitters grind out at-bats, managers pull starters quicker and every mistake feels magnified.

Still, the upside is massive with power pitchers who can rack up Ks even in short bursts. Dylan Cease, Carlos Rodon, Bryan Bello, Tanner Bibee and Casey Mize headline Wednesday’s strikeout board, and each matchup brings its own storyline.

From Cease’s boom-or-bust profile to Mize’s potential breakout moment on the postseason stage, bettors have plenty of angles to consider. With one safe play and one bold prediction topping the list, Wednesday’s Wild Card action could deliver some big strikeout performances.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Dylan Cease: Under 6.5 (-157)

Dylan Cease is always a strikeout threat, but postseason lineups tend to be patient and disciplined. He’s struggled with efficiency at times, and expecting Cease to clear seven strikeouts feels ambitious.

The under looks like the smart side, especially if he’s pulled in the middle innings.

#4. Carlos Rodon: Over 5.5 (-161)

Rodon has rediscovered some of his swing-and-miss dominance this season, and his fastball-slider combo has been giving hitters fits.

While postseason nerves can play a role, Rodon is a veteran who thrives in big-game atmospheres.

Against the Red Sox lineup that doesn’t shy away from strikeouts, six Ks feels very reachable as long as he logs five or six innings. This is one of the stronger “over” looks on the board today.

#3. Bryan Bello: Under 4.5 (-154)

Bello is more of a contact manager than a strikeout machine, relying on his changeup and sinker to generate ground balls.

That style works in the regular season, but in a playoff setting, those outs usually come quicker and without the benefit of K totals.

With a low strikeout ceiling and a quick hook always possible, the under on 4.5 has solid value.

#2. Tanner Bibee: Under 5.5 (-164) – [Safest Pick of the Day]

Bibee has been excellent in this season, but strikeouts haven’t been his calling card against quality opposition.

Playoff lineups tend to grind at-bats, and with the Guardians having a deep bullpen, he likely won’t be asked to push past five innings.

Clearing six Ks feels unlikely under those conditions, making this the safest strikeout under play for Tuesday.

#1. Casey Mize: Over 4.5 (-111) – [Bold Prediction of the Day]

Mize isn’t typically thought of as a strikeout pitcher, but he’s quietly found more swing-and-miss stuff lately.

In October, many unexpected heroes often emerge, and Mize has the kind of matchup where five Ks is very possible if he gets into the sixth inning.

It's a risky bet, but at near even odds, this is the bold, high-upside call of the day.

