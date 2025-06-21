Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Grant Holmes, and more for June 21, 2025

Saturday’s MLB slate is packed with K-heavy matchups and sneaky value lines you don’t want to miss. June 21 brings us prime opportunities with Dylan Cease heating up, Merrill Kelly’s rock-solid consistency and Grant Holmes quietly racking up double-digit punch outs.

Backed by recent trends, advanced stats, and matchup analysis, these picks are tailored for MLB betting enthusiasts targeting strikeouts markets. Let’s dive into the best K props for today’s action-packed matchups.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Merrill Kelly - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Merrill Kelly might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Merrill Kelly has quietly turned into one of the steadiest strikeout arms in the league, and he’s absolutely locked in right now.

The Dbacks right-hander has cleared 5.5 Ks in 8 straight starts, posting punch out totals of 7, 7, 8, 6, 6, 11, 8, and 6 over that stretch.

With a sharp 8.9 K/9 rate, elite 1.02 WHIP, and a Rockies lineup that struggles mightily on the road, this over feels like a high-floor, high-ceiling option for tonight’s board.

#4. Sonny Gray - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Sonny Gray might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Sonny Gray continues to flash strikeout upside despite some volatility in recent outings, racking up double-digit Ks twice in his last five starts.

With a solid 9.6 K/9 and pinpoint 1.7 BB/9, the veteran righty has the tools to carve up a Reds lineup that’s been prone to strikeouts against right-handers.

His recent punch out logs of 4, 5, 10, 5, and 10 make the over on 5.5 an enticing play tonight.

#3. Dylan Cease - Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Strikeouts could pile up for Cease today - Source: Imagn

Dylan Cease’s strikeout stuff has quietly stayed electric despite a tough win-loss record and inflated ERA.

The right-hander owns a stellar 11.7 K/9 and has cleared 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last five starts, piling up 9, 11, 7, 6, and 8 Ks in that stretch.

Against a Royals lineup lacking consistent contact hitters, Cease’s swing-and-miss arsenal should be on full display once again.

#2. Jose Quintana - Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Jose Quintana is the safest under prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Jose Quintana hasn’t shown much strikeout upside lately, fanning just 4, 4, 3, and 3 batters in his last four outings.

With a modest 6.5 K/9 on the season and a tough Twins lineup known for working counts, it’s a spot where the under on 4.5 Ks looks like the sharp side.

Quintana’s recent pitch efficiency has capped his strikeout totals, making this a strong fade.

#1. Grant Holmes - Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Grant Holmes is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Grant Holmes has flashed serious strikeout juice lately, racking up 15, 9, and 9 Ks in three of his last four starts.

With a 10.4 K/9 on the season and facing a Marlins lineup that’s struggled to avoid punch outs, this is a high-ceiling spot for the right-hander.

The over 6.5 at plus money brings sneaky value, making him today’s bold strikeout play.

