  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Grant Holmes, and more for June 21, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Grant Holmes, and more for June 21, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jun 21, 2025 10:15 GMT
Today
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Grant Holmes, and more for June 21, 2025 (Credits: Getty)

Saturday’s MLB slate is packed with K-heavy matchups and sneaky value lines you don’t want to miss. June 21 brings us prime opportunities with Dylan Cease heating up, Merrill Kelly’s rock-solid consistency and Grant Holmes quietly racking up double-digit punch outs.

Backed by recent trends, advanced stats, and matchup analysis, these picks are tailored for MLB betting enthusiasts targeting strikeouts markets. Let’s dive into the best K props for today’s action-packed matchups.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Merrill Kelly - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

also-read-trending Trending
Merrill Kelly might rack up over 6 K&rsquo;s tonight - Source: Imagn
Merrill Kelly might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Merrill Kelly has quietly turned into one of the steadiest strikeout arms in the league, and he’s absolutely locked in right now.

The Dbacks right-hander has cleared 5.5 Ks in 8 straight starts, posting punch out totals of 7, 7, 8, 6, 6, 11, 8, and 6 over that stretch.

With a sharp 8.9 K/9 rate, elite 1.02 WHIP, and a Rockies lineup that struggles mightily on the road, this over feels like a high-floor, high-ceiling option for tonight’s board.

#4. Sonny Gray - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Sonny Gray might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn
Sonny Gray might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Sonny Gray continues to flash strikeout upside despite some volatility in recent outings, racking up double-digit Ks twice in his last five starts.

With a solid 9.6 K/9 and pinpoint 1.7 BB/9, the veteran righty has the tools to carve up a Reds lineup that’s been prone to strikeouts against right-handers.

His recent punch out logs of 4, 5, 10, 5, and 10 make the over on 5.5 an enticing play tonight.

#3. Dylan Cease - Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Strikeouts could pile up for Cease today - Source: Imagn
Strikeouts could pile up for Cease today - Source: Imagn

Dylan Cease’s strikeout stuff has quietly stayed electric despite a tough win-loss record and inflated ERA.

The right-hander owns a stellar 11.7 K/9 and has cleared 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last five starts, piling up 9, 11, 7, 6, and 8 Ks in that stretch.

Against a Royals lineup lacking consistent contact hitters, Cease’s swing-and-miss arsenal should be on full display once again.

#2. Jose Quintana - Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Jose Quintana is the safest under prop on the board - Source: Imagn
Jose Quintana is the safest under prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Jose Quintana hasn’t shown much strikeout upside lately, fanning just 4, 4, 3, and 3 batters in his last four outings.

With a modest 6.5 K/9 on the season and a tough Twins lineup known for working counts, it’s a spot where the under on 4.5 Ks looks like the sharp side.

Quintana’s recent pitch efficiency has capped his strikeout totals, making this a strong fade.

#1. Grant Holmes - Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Grant Holmes is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn
Grant Holmes is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Grant Holmes has flashed serious strikeout juice lately, racking up 15, 9, and 9 Ks in three of his last four starts.

With a 10.4 K/9 on the season and facing a Marlins lineup that’s struggled to avoid punch outs, this is a high-ceiling spot for the right-hander.

The over 6.5 at plus money brings sneaky value, making him today’s bold strikeout play.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications