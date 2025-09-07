Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Jacob Misiorowski, and more for September 7, 2025

Strikeout props are often where the sharpest edges hide, and today’s board is packed with arms that can either dominate a lineup or stumble in high-pressure spots.

We’ve got Dylan Cease looking to bounce back against the Rockies in a spot that screams strikeout upside, Framber Valdez trying to rebound from a rough outing but still flashing K potential, and Sonny Gray quietly stacking consistent punchout performances.

Add in Davis Martin, who’s been shaky and makes for an intriguing under play, and the electric Jacob Misiorowski, whose high-octane stuff makes him our boldest call of the day. With form, matchups, and betting value all colliding, here are the top 5 MLB strikeout prop bets for September 7.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Davis Martin: Under 4.5 (-155)

Davis Martin has been serviceable in his rotation role, but his strikeout profile doesn’t inspire much betting confidence with just 89 Ks over 122 innings (6.6 K/9).

Facing the Tigers, a lineup that has shown improved plate discipline lately, Martin’s lack of swing-and-miss stuff could be exposed. He’s cleared 5 strikeouts only once in his last six starts, often pitching to contact and relying on run support rather than overpowering hitters.

With inconsistent command and a modest strikeout ceiling, the under 4.5 (-155) looks like the sharper side of his prop today.

#4. Framber Valdez: Over 5.5 (-140)

Framber Valdez hasn’t been at his sharpest lately, but his strikeout stuff continues to show up.

Even in his rough outing against the Yankees, where he gave up six earned runs in just five innings, Valdez still punched out eight hitters, proving he can find swings-and-misses even on off nights.

With 166 strikeouts in 169.1 innings (8.8 K/9) and a matchup against a Rangers lineup, the over 5.5 (-140) looks like a strong play. If he can limit the walks and stay efficient, Valdez has the upside to hit this mark comfortably.

#3. Sonny Gray: Over 5.5 (-140)

Sonny Gray may have been roughed up in his last outing, but his strikeout consistency remains one of the bright spots in his season. With 173 Ks in 158.1 innings (9.8 K/9), he’s cleared the 5.5 strikeout line in five of his last six starts, regularly sitting in the 6-8 range.

His command has been sharp with only 31 walks all year (1.8 BB/9), which keeps him deep enough into games to pile up swings and misses.

Against the Giants, Gray’s mix of deception and durability makes the over 5.5 (-140) an appealing play despite his recent ERA struggles.

#2. Dylan Cease: Over 6.5 (-155) [Safest Pick of the Day]

Dylan Cease’s season has been turbulent, but his strikeout power continues to shine through. With 190 Ks in 146 innings (11.7 K/9), he’s one of the league’s most reliable swing-and-miss arms despite carrying a 4.81 ERA.

He struck out seven in just four innings against Baltimore last time out, showing that even when he doesn’t pitch deep, the strikeouts pile up quickly.

Facing the Rockies, who struggle mightily and have one of the highest strikeout rates against right-handed pitching, Cease’s over 6.5 (-155) stands out as the safest strikeout prop of the day.

#1. Jacob Misiorowski: Over 6.5 (+110) [Bold Prediction of the Day]

Jacob Misiorowski draws the Pirates today, and his strikeout prop at over 6.5 (+110) carries intriguing value given his elite swing-and-miss stuff.

The rookie boasts a 12.9 K/9 across 48 innings, and while his command has been shaky with 22 walks, his strikeout arsenal has consistently played up.

He already punched out 8 batters in just 5 innings the last time he faced Pittsburgh, limiting them to two hits while flashing his dominant fastball-slider combo. At plus money, this line leans on upside, making Misiorowski a high-risk, high-reward strikeout target for bettors.

