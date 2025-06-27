Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Logan Gilbert, and more for June 27, 2025

Strikeout props continue to deliver betting value as MLB’s midseason grind pushes pitchers into critical matchups. Today’s slate features a sharp mix of elite strikeout rates and favorable lineup splits, with arms like Dylan Cease, Logan Gilbert and David Peterson set to take the mound.

We’ve also got a bold play on Tomoyuki Sugano, whose form lately makes him a sneaky strikeout option against Tampa Bay.

Let’s break down the top five pitcher strikeout prop bets for June 27, with strikeout trends, game logs and matchup data backing every pick.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Dylan Cease - Over 6.5 Ks (-150)

Dylan Cease could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

Dylan Cease continues to flash elite strikeout ability with a strong 11.2 K/9 across 87.1 innings this season. He’s topped this 6.5 line in four of his last six outings, including 11 and 9 strikeout performances in that stretch.

The Reds’ lineup has been prone to whiffs, and with Cease’s swing-and-miss stuff working, this number feels well within reach if he’s efficient early.

#4. Sonny Gray - Over 5.5 Ks (-150)

Sonny Gray looks poised to dominate on the mound today (Credits: IMAGN)

Sonny Gray’s strikeout stuff has stayed sharp this season, carrying a 9.6 K/9 with 90 punchouts across 84.2 innings. He’s hit at least six strikeouts in three of his last five starts, with double-digit performances showing his ceiling remains intact.

Facing a Guardians lineup with modest plate discipline, Gray’s mix of breaking pitches and command makes this over 5.5 line a fair, playable number for today’s prop market.

#3. Logan Gilbert - Over 6.5 Ks (-130)

Logan Gilbert could be unhittable when he finds his groove (Credits: IMAGN)

Logan Gilbert has quietly been one of the most efficient strikeout arms this season, carrying a 13.4 K/9 rate while limiting walks to just 1.6 per nine innings. His fastball velocity and sharp breaking stuff have consistently generated whiffs, and with 60 strikeouts in just 40.1 innings, the swing-and-miss stuff is undeniable.

Facing a Rangers lineup that ranks among the league’s most strikeout-prone against right-handers over the past two weeks, Gilbert is well-positioned to clear this 6.5 mark in what could be another high-volume outing.

#2. David Peterson - Over 4.5 Ks (-160) – Safest Pick of the Day

David Peterson is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)

David Peterson continues to deliver reliable mid-rotation stability for the Mets, posting a 2.98 ERA with a 7.7 K/9 this season. He’s cleared 4.5 strikeouts in four of his last six outings, including totals of 6, 6, 5, and 7 Ks.

Against a Pirates lineup that’s been prone to strikeouts versus left-handed pitching, this prop holds solid value as one of the safer strikeout spots on today’s board.

#1. Tomoyuki Sugano - Over 3.5 Ks (+110) – Bold prediction of the day

Tomoyuki Sugano is a bold call that could defy the odds. (Credits: IMAGN)

Tomoyuki Sugano isn’t your prototypical strikeout machine, but the veteran righty has quietly carved out solid K outings lately. With a crisp 3.55 ERA and a crafty arsenal built around his splitter and cutter, Sugano has cleared this modest 3.5 line in three of his last five starts, logging 5, 4, and 4 Ks in that stretch.

Against the Rays lineup, at plus money, this is a sharp value play for bettors hunting an under-the-radar strikeout prop with realistic upside.

