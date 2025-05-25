Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Dylan Cease, Tarik Skubal, and more for May 25, 2025

Strikeout props are back in the limelight as we look at the MLB slate for May 25 with a stacked board that consists of various high-upside pitching arms and razor-sharp value lines. Today's slate presents a mixture of proven strikeout artists and promising breakout candidates, providing punters with ample possibilities to aim for MLB strikeout prop bets.

With names like Tarik Skubal, Dylan Cease, and Logan Henderson taking the mound, there’s no shortage of punchout potential. Whether you’re chasing a safe anchor pick or hunting a bold plus-money play, this slate offers excellent opportunities to capitalize on strikeout-heavy matchups.

#5. Tarik Skubal: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Tarik Skubal primed for a strikeout-heavy outing - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal is pitching like a man on a mission this year. He has a 2.87 ERA and a minuscule 0.94 WHIP over 59.2 innings so far. The lefty has punched out 79 batters, good for an elite 11.9 K/9, while barely walking anyone (1.1 BB/9).

He’s cleared this 7.5 strikeout line in each of his last five outings, and now draws a Guardians offense that struggles against power left-handers. With his fastball-slider combo locked in and his command razor-sharp, Skubal looks poised for another big K day.

#4. Walker Buehler: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Walker Buehler could struggle to rack up 6 punchouts - Source: Imagn

It’s been an up-and-down season for Walker Buehler, who enters Sunday at 4-1 with a 4.00 ERA. His last start was cut short when he got tossed in the third inning after a heated dispute over a borderline strike call, and although he was cruising with four Ks in 2⅓ innings, it added another layer of unpredictability to his season.

Buehler’s strikeouts-per-nine sits at 8.3, but with inconsistency creeping in and a tough Orioles lineup on tap, this under 5.5 strikeouts prop makes sense as a cautious lean given his volatile workload and recent form.

#3. Dylan Cease: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Dylan Cease could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Dylan Cease’s season has had its share of bumps, but his ability to rack up strikeouts hasn’t skipped a beat. Carrying a 4.50 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 54 innings, the right-hander has fanned 64 batters, maintaining a strong 10.7 K/9.

Even with the Braves’ tough bats on the other side, Cease’s high-whiff stuff keeps him in play to clear this number. If he can land his slider early and control the zone with his heater, there’s every reason to believe he can tally six-plus punchouts and cash this over.

#2. Michael Soroka: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

Michael Soroka is the safest prop on the board- Source: Imagn

Michael Soroka has had a rough go in 2025, sporting a bloated 5.95 ERA over just 19.2 innings. While his 10.5 K/9 might raise eyebrows, it’s been a product of a few short outings and inflated game logs.

The Giants make solid contact and don’t whiff often against pitchers like Soroka, who’s also been bit by the long ball (1.8 HR/9). Given his limited innings and recent inconsistency, backing the under 5.5 strikeouts feels like the most reliable play on the board today.

#1. Logan Henderson: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+110) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Logan Henderson is a risky but high-ceiling play- Source: Imagn

Logan Henderson has quietly made a name for himself in limited action this season, posting a sharp 1.69 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP through 16.0 innings. Even more impressive is his strikeout efficiency, he’s fanned 23 hitters already, translating to a blistering 12.9 K/9.

Facing a Pirates lineup prone to chasing, Henderson’s command and whiff rate make this over 5.5 line tempting, especially at plus money. If his stuff stays crisp, this bold prediction has a real shot to hit.

