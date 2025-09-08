Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Yu Darvish, and more for September 8, 2025

Strikeout props are always a rollercoaster, but today’s slate offers a fascinating mix of veteran workhorses, breakout aces, and fresh faces trying to prove themselves.

From Garrett Crochet’s overpowering fastball to Yu Darvish’s battle with consistency, and from young arms like Nolan McLean and Luis Morales to underrated options like Slade Cecconi, there’s no shortage of intrigue on the board.

Let’s break down the five best strikeout prop bets for September 8, and see which pitchers have the right mix of matchup and momentum to cash their line.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Garrett Crochet: Over 7.5 (-155)

Garrett Crochet has been one of the 2025 breakout stars, posting a 14-5 mark with a sharp 2.67 ERA and a mind-boggling 218 strikeouts in 178.1 innings.

While he faltered in his prior outing against Cleveland, yielding seven runs, he still struck out four and showed flashes of his typical brilliance.

With an upper-tier 11.0 K/9, command of his location (only 2.1 BB/9), and the ability to overpower lineups deep into games, Crochet is a steady strikeout destination.

Against an Athletics team that has been poor offensively, he's in a good position to bounce back and cross this line and get back into the swing.

#4. Yu Darvish: Under 5.5 (-140)

Darvish still has the veteran craft, but his strikeout ceiling has dipped in 2025. Darvish enters this start against the Reds with a 3-5 record and a rough 5.75 ERA across 51.2 innings, showing flashes of his trademark strikeout ability but struggling to find consistency.

He’s punched out 48 batters this season, good for an 8.4 K/9, yet his tendency to give up the long ball (1.6 HR/9) and labor through innings has capped his upside.

In his latest outing against Baltimore, he fanned six but lasted just four-plus innings, once again unable to put together a clean, extended performance.

Facing a Reds lineup that can be pesky but still strikeout-prone in spots, Darvish’s stuff is good enough to threaten this line, but his short leash and inconsistency make the under the safer lean.

#3. Slade Cecconi: Over 3.5 (-145)

Slade Cecconi has been a rollercoaster arm for Arizona, sitting at 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA but showing strikeout upside when his stuff is working.

His last start was a perfect example; he gave up seven runs on 11 hits, yet still struck out eight batters in just 5.1 innings, reminding bettors that he can still miss bats even when he struggles with run prevention.

With a solid 2.2 BB/9 showing he rarely gives away free passes, Cecconi has the efficiency to work deeper into games, and his matchup against the Royals gives him a reasonable path to hit the over on a modest strikeout line.

#2. Luis Morales: Under 5.5 (-165) - safest bet of the day

Luis Morales has been aces to start his big-league career, storming out to a 3-0 record with a 1.59 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 28.1 innings.

The righty has attempted to punch out 30 batters within the 9.5 K/9, showing the kind of swing-and-miss ceiling that makes him one of the more thrilling young pitching prospects to track. However, his strikeout rates have been a bit spotty, and his 3.5 BB/9 suggests that control can come in fits and starts.

Against a grinding Red Sox offense that feeds off at-bats and makes pitchers pay for their errors, Morales may struggle to rack up strikeouts in bulk. His upside projections are sure to be real, but the under 5.5 is the safer play for this game.

#1. Nolan McLean: Over 5.5 (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Nolan McLean has not hesitated to make a strong impression, bursting onto the scene with a 4-0 record, a whopping 1.37 ERA, and a microscopic 0.76 WHIP in his first 26.1 innings.

The rookie right-hander has shown a veteran mix of power and finesse, fanning 28 batters with a strong 9.6 K/9 while limiting hard contact. His string of 7, 6, 7, and 8 strikeouts most recently demonstrates how consistently his swing-and-miss arsenal has been humming despite opponents starting to tinker.

Confronted with a veteran Phillies lineup, this is no piece of cake, but McLean's control and composure make him an under-the-radar contrarian bet to go over 5.5 strikeouts, especially with the momentum he's built.

