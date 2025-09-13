  • home icon
  Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Dylan Cease, and more for September 13, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Dylan Cease, and more for September 13, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:24 GMT
MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hunter Brown, Dylan Cease, and more for September 13, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The MLB board for Saturday is packed with intriguing pitching matchups, and strikeout props once again take center stage for bettors looking to find value. With a mix of proven strikeout aces, young arms, and a few volatile matchups, today’s slate offers plenty of opportunities to spot edges.

From Dylan Cease’s swing-and-miss upside against the Rockies to Hunter Brown’s chance to shine in a bold prediction spot versus the Braves, we’ve narrowed down the best five strikeout prop bets worth targeting.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Tomoyuki Sugano: Under 3.5 (-156)

Tomoyuki Sugano hasn’t looked like much of a strikeout threat this season, carrying just a 6.0 K/9 across 143.2 innings.

His last outing against the Dodgers was rough: three homers allowed and only one strikeout in three innings, which highlights the volatility in his profile.

Facing the Blue Jays, who have a patient and contact-heavy lineup, doesn’t do him any favors either.

With just 96 strikeouts on the year and very few games where he’s cleared the 4+ mark, the under 3.5 (-156) feels like the clear side here.

#4. Joe Ryan: Over 5.5 (-151)

Joe Ryan’s last outing against Kansas City was a rare clunker, but his strikeout ability remains one of his most consistent weapons.

With 176 Ks across 157 innings, he’s posting a strong 10.1 K/9 while keeping walks under control at just 1.9 BB/9. That mix of command and swing-and-miss stuff has allowed him to clear 5.5 strikeouts often this season.

Against the Diamondbacks, a lineup with swing-happy tendencies, Ryan should be in a great spot to bounce back. At over 5.5 Ks (-151), the number feels very attainable given his season-long consistency and strikeout rate.

#3. Dylan Cease: Over 7.5 (-143)

Dylan Cease has had a rocky season with a 4.71 ERA, but the strikeout punch has never left his arsenal. He’s fanned 195 batters in 151 innings, good for an elite 11.6 K/9, which puts him among the best swing-and-miss arms in baseball.

Facing the Rockies, Cease draws one of the league’s most strikeout-prone lineups, especially away from Coors Field, where their offense tends to collapse.

With his ability to rack up Ks even on off nights, the over 7.5 (-143) looks like a strong play. Cease’s volatility makes him risky, but his upside is exactly what bettors want when chasing strikeout props.

#2. Brayan Bello: Under 5.5 (-154) – Safest Pick of the Day

Brayan Bello has been an effective arm for Boston this season, but strikeouts haven’t been his strong suit.

He’s sitting at just 6.7 K/9 over 152.2 innings and has managed only 114 strikeouts all year. His recent stretch underscores the issue, punchout totals of 2, 4, 6, 5, and 2 in his last five outings, rarely threatening higher numbers.

Now he draws the Yankees, a lineup that can be aggressive but also forces pitchers to work efficiently rather than rack up Ks.

Given his recent track record and season-long trends, the under 5.5 (-154) shapes up as the safest play of the day.

#1. Hunter Brown: Over 5.5 (+105) – Bold Prediction of the Day

Hunter Brown has quietly been one of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in baseball this season, racking up 190 Ks in 167.2 innings for a sharp 10.2 K/9.

He enters this matchup with Atlanta coming off an eight-strikeout gem against Texas, showing both command and swing-and-miss stuff at its peak.

The Braves are a tough lineup, At over 5.5 Ks (+105), the value is too good to pass up. This sets up as the bold play of the day, with Brown’s strikeout upside giving him every chance to clear this number.

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

bell-icon Manage notifications