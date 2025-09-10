Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Chris Sale, and more for September 10, 2025

Strikeouts are the name of the game today, and MLB’s mound maestros are ready to put on a show. From dominant aces to rising stars, this lineup of pitchers has the potential to rack up big strikeout totals.

Ad

Whether you’re chasing safe plays or going all-in on bold predictions, September 10 promises plenty of K-filled action. Let’s break down the five pitchers who could make hitters swing and miss all day.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

Logan Allen – over 3.5 strikeouts (-145)

Ad

Trending

Logan Allen has struggled at times this season, but he still has the strikeout upside to make his prop bet interesting. In Thursday’s outing against the Rays, he allowed three runs over five innings while fanning four, showing flashes of his swing-and-miss ability despite the loss.

With a 7.0 K/9 on the season and 109 strikeouts over 139.1 innings, Allen can rack up punchouts if he finds his rhythm early.

Facing the Royals, he has a solid chance to clear his over 3.5 strikeouts mark, making him a reasonable play for today’s slate.

Ad

Jose Soriano – over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

Jose Soriano has shown the ability to generate strikeouts even in a tough season, making him an intriguing over 4.5 K play. Last Friday against the Athletics, he struggled with command, giving up eight runs in just 2.1 innings, but still managed four strikeouts.

Over 163.2 innings this season, he’s fanned 148 batters, sitting at an 8.1 K/9 rate. His recent outings show some consistency in punching out hitters, with multiple games reaching 5–8 strikeouts.

Ad

Facing the Twins, who have been middling against right-handed pitching, Soriano has the tools to reach his strikeout total if he can keep his pitches over the plate and miss bats early.

Chris Sale – over 6.5 strikeouts (-130)

Chris Sale remains one of the most reliable strikeout machines in baseball, making the over 6.5 K bet against the Cubs highly appealing.

Last Friday versus the Mariners, he struck out nine over 6.2 innings while allowing just one run and no walks, showing the control and swing-and-miss stuff he’s known for.

Ad

This season, Sale has racked up 132 strikeouts over 102 innings, translating to an elite 11.6 K/9 rate. His recent outings have been consistently dominant, regularly clearing 8–10 strikeouts per start. Sale should have plenty of opportunities to keep the strikeout total climbing.

Freddy Peralta – over 5.5 strikeouts (-160) [Safest pick of the day]

Freddy Peralta has been a strikeout wizard all season, so making the over 5.5 K bet against the Rangers is very appealing.

Last time out against the Phillies, he struck out eight over five shutout innings with two hits and three walks against him, showcasing his dynamite fastball and the capability of tearing apart lineups.

Ad

This season, Peralta has fanned 176 in 158.2 innings while maintaining a staggering 10.0 K/9.

His last few turns have been extremely strong, with strikeout totals ranging from 6 to 8 per start, and he faces off against a Rangers team that has struggled with hard-throwing right-handers. Expect Peralta to continue racking up strikeouts and keep hitters off balance for the rest of his turn.

Paul Skenes – over 7.5 strikeouts (+105) [Bold Prediction of the day]

The young ace has been striking out hitters at a prolific rate this season, and Thursday’s gem against the Dodgers only reinforced why he’s one of baseball’s top strikeout artists.

Ad

In six scoreless innings, he allowed just two hits and a walk while fanning eight batters, showing the kind of command and movement that has hitters swinging and missing at will.

With a 1.98 ERA and 10.1 K/9 on the season, Skenes faces the Orioles, a lineup that has shown susceptibility to high-spin fastballs and sharp breaking stuff.

If he repeats his recent form, clearing 7.5 strikeouts is not just possible, it’s likely, making him a bold yet high-upside play for today’s props.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More