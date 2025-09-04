Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Freddy Peralta, and more for September 4, 2025

September 4 brings an intriguing mix of MLB pitching matchups that could make strikeout props especially exciting. From established aces who can dominate a lineup to emerging arms still proving themselves, today’s slate has a little bit of everything. Some pitchers are in rhythm and ready to rack up punchouts, while others face lineups that could challenge their strikeout potential.

Ad

Whether you’re chasing safe totals or aiming for bold, high-reward bets, these five pitchers offer unique angles and opportunities that could swing your props in unexpected ways. It’s the kind of day where watching each inning unfold could be just as thrilling as the bets themselves.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

Ad

Trending

#5. Paul Skenes: Over 6.5 (-145)

Paul Skenes has been mowing hitters down all year with his blistering fastball and swing-and-miss stuff. He’s anchoring the Pirates rotation with a 2.05 ERA and nearly a strikeout per inning through 161 frames.

The young right-hander comes into this Dodgers matchup fresh off a six-strikeout performance against Boston, and his recent stretch shows just how reliable his swing-and-miss stuff has been, posting strikeout totals of 6, 7, 8, 4, 8, 8, and 9 in his last seven outings.

Ad

While Los Angeles isn’t the easiest lineup to attack, Skenes’ combination of velocity and command makes him a legitimate threat to clear 6.5 strikeouts again tonight.

#4. Blake Snell: Over 6.5 (-140)

Blake Snell has been carving up lineups this season, posting a 2.41 ERA with a crisp 9.2 K/9 over 37.1 innings. In his last outing, he fanned eight over 5.1 innings against the Diamondbacks, proving he can dominate even when giving up a few runs.

Ad

Tonight versus the Pirates, Snell’s electric stuff and deceptive delivery make him a strong candidate to blow past 6.5 strikeouts.

If he finds his rhythm early, hitters are likely to chase his high-spin offerings, making this a prime spot for a strikeout-heavy outing.

#3. Taj Bradley: Under 5.5 (-155)

Taj Bradley has been a bit unpredictable with his strikeouts this season, racking up 102 Ks over 121.1 innings but swinging wildly from game to game.

Ad

Lately, he’s had nights with six punchouts and others with barely two, showing he’s more about pitching to contact than blowing hitters away.

Facing the White Sox, expect Bradley to focus on keeping the ball in the park and letting his defense do the work, making the under 5.5 strikeouts a compelling play for today.

#2. Noah Cameron: Under 5.5 (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

Noah Cameron (7-6, 2.92 ERA) has been solid this season, pitching 108 innings with a 1.09 WHIP and averaging 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ad

In his recent outings, though, he’s struggled to reach his usual strikeout pace, posting just 0, 5, 2, 4, and 1 Ks in his last five games.

Facing the Angels, Cameron projects as a safer under pick on strikeouts, as he’s likely to rely more on contact management than blowout strikeout totals in this matchup.

#1. Freddy Peralta: Over 6.5 (+105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Peralta is the ultimate boom-or-bust strikeout pitcher, but his strikeout upside is undeniable. With 168 strikeouts over 153.2 innings, averaging nearly 10 Ks per nine innings.

Ad

In his latest outing, he dominated Toronto with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Facing the Phillies tonight, Peralta’s high strikeout ceiling and ability to rack up swings and misses make him a prime candidate to surpass 6.5 strikeouts again, especially if he maintains his control and keeps hitters off balance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More