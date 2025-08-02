Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Zack Wheeler and more for August 2, 2025 

August baseball is heating up, and with it comes a fresh batch of strikeout prop bets that are just too good to ignore.

From flamethrowing rookies like Paul Skenes to reliable veterans like Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer, today’s matchups offer a perfect mix of high strikeout ceilings and sneaky value spots.

Whether you’re banking on dominance from proven aces or playing sharp fades on inflated lines, these five pitcher strikeout props for Saturday are packed with swing-and-miss potential and sharp betting angles.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Zack Wheeler: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Zack Wheeler is in a zone right now. He’s struck out 172 batters across 133.2 innings, rocking an elite 11.6 K/9 this season.

Even when his last start didn’t go as planned, giving up four runs to the Yankees, he still managed to punch out eight hitters.

That’s no fluke, Wheeler’s recent strikeout log reads like a roll call of dominance: 8, 10, 6, 12, 10, 8, 8, 9. Add in his pinpoint control (0.89 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9) and a matchup with a Tigers lineup that loves to swing and miss, and you’ve got a prop that feels more like a 50/50 shot at double-digit Ks than just clearing 7.5.

#4. Kodai Senga: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Senga’s surface numbers look rock solid; he’s sporting a shiny 2.00 ERA, but his strikeouts have been more steady than spectacular.

He’s racked up 82 Ks in 85.2 innings, but his recent outings paint a different picture: 3, 5, 4, 5, 6. Walks have been an issue too, with a 4.3 BB/9 that often cuts his outings short.

Today, he’s up against a Giants lineup that’s started to clean up its plate discipline, making the path to seven strikeouts a tough one. Betting the under here feels like the sharp play, especially with Senga’s recent track record.

#3. Paul Skenes: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Paul Skenes is turning heads every time he takes the mound. The rookie phenom has a jaw-dropping 1.83 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in just 133 innings.

A casual six-inning shutout with nine punchouts. The Rockies are on tap today, and they’re among the worst teams at avoiding strikeouts, especially on the road.

With Skenes’ workload remaining steady (already over 2,000 pitches thrown this year), this 6.5 line feels like a gift. Expect him to attack early, pile up Ks, and give bettors another cash on the over.

#2. Spencer Strider: Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-155) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Strider’s 10.7 K/9 still looks intimidating on paper, but recent starts tell a different story. He’s fallen short of eight strikeouts in three straight games, and control issues (3.7 BB/9) are starting to creep into his outings, forcing earlier exits.

With a rising WHIP at 1.22 and a Reds lineup that’s been tightening up its at-bats, Strider’s path to clearing 7.5 strikeouts is looking narrower.

This under feels like the safest bet on the board, not because Strider isn’t elite, but because his current form doesn’t support a deep run into games right now.

#1. Max Scherzer: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Father Time might be calling, but Max Scherzer isn’t answering. At 41, "Mad Max" is still bringing the heat, with 39 strikeouts over 35 innings and a classic Scherzer-esque 10.0 K/9.

His last outing was a vintage performance: seven innings, 11 strikeouts and still spinning hitters into the dirt. Sure, the ERA sits at 4.89, but his 1.09 WHIP and stingy 2.1 BB/9 suggest he’s still in full control.

Today’s matchup against the Royals, a team that racks up strikeouts in bunches, is the perfect storm for Scherzer to blow past this 5.5 line. Plus money on a future Hall of Famer in a plus matchup? That’s the definition of a bold yet smart bet.

