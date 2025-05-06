Every MLB slate tells a story, and today’s all about pitchers with something to prove. Whether it’s a veteran ace silencing doubters or a rookie phenom trying to make his mark, May 6 brings us a perfect mix of redemption arcs and breakout opportunities on the mound. For prop bettors, it’s the kind of day where sharp strikeout lines could be the difference between a quiet night and a profitable one.

From Zack Wheeler’s steady dominance to Paul Skenes stepping into one of the toughest starts of his young career, the board is loaded with tight numbers and hidden value. A few spots feel safer than others, while some carry just enough risk to tempt bold plays at plus odds. Let’s break down the five most intriguing strikeout props on the board for Tuesday’s action.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Zack Wheeler, and more for May 6, 2025

Tony Gonsolin: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Tony Gonsolin could punch over 5 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Tony Gonsolin activated from the injured list and made his 2025 MLB debut, lasting 6.0 innings with nine strikeouts and a 4.50 ERA. He's probably still in good form, and the Miami Marlins' offense, which has been struggling, Gonsolin has a good possibility of exceeding 4.5 strikeouts.

Michael King: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Michael King has 46 strikeouts in 38.2 innings - Source: Imagn

Michael King has been outstanding this season with a 4-1 record, 2.09 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 38.2 innings, averaging about 6.5 strikeouts per game.

Facing his former team, the New York Yankees, who demonstrate discipline at the plate., King might not be able to get more than 6.5 strikeouts, so the under would be a good bet.

Chris Sale: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Chris Sale could punch over 7 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale has registered 46 strikeouts in 35.1 innings this season, averaging around 6.5 strikeouts per game. Despite a 4.84 ERA, his swing-and-miss ability remains one of the best in the league.

Pitching against the Cincinnati Reds, a team that hasn't been good against left-handed starters, Sale is likely to surpass the 6.5 strikeout mark. With his consistent strikeout rate and the Reds' batting profile, the over on 6.5 strikeouts is a good bet for today.

Zack Wheeler: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-155) - Safest bet of the day

Zack Wheeler is a safe pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Zack Wheeler has been outstanding this season with a 2-1 record, 3.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 44 innings, averaging approximately 8.1 strikeouts per game. His good performance makes the over on 6.5 strikeouts a safe bet, especially against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have had offensive struggles.

Paul Skenes: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+125) - Bold pick of the day

Paul Skenes is a bold pick today. - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes has been a flat-out ace for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, posting a 3-3 record with a 2.74 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts in 42.2 IP. His obscene 8.65 K/9 rate is proof of his ability to induce swings and misses.

Against the St. Louis Cardinals, a division foe that has tested him before, Skenes can prove his improvement and flexibility. Considering his present quality and plus odds, a bet on Skenes to have over 6.5 strikeouts is a daring but hopeful offer for today's game.

