Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Ranger Suarez, Kyle Bradish, and more for September 15, 2025

Strikeouts are where the real action happens in MLB betting, and today’s slate is packed with pitchers who could dominate the radar gun or quietly pitch under the radar.

From flamethrowers racking up Ks to crafty hurlers keeping hitters off balance, these five picks for September 15 offer a mix of high-upside fireworks and safe, calculated plays. Whether you’re chasing big payouts or steady returns, these strikeout props are worth a close look.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Jack Leiter: over 4.5 (-148)

Jack Leiter has been flaunting his strikeout potential throughout the season, mixing swing-and-miss stuff with solid command at his best.

In 132.1 innings, he's tallied 130 strikeouts, which works out to an excellent 8.8 K/9, and last time out against the Brewers, 4 strikeouts in just 4.2 innings, shows that he can completely shut it down even when short.

With the ability to pitch to his spot and stay sharp with his fastball-slider mix, he should rack up swings and misses early on, and the setup will be in place for another strong strikeout outing.

#4. Mitchell Parker: under 3.5 (-140)

Mitchell Parker's strikeout ability is limited even on his long outing against the Marlins, when he pitched 7.2 innings but could muster only two strikeouts. With a 5.69 ERA and 5.9 K/9 for the season, Parker has not been able to generate swings and misses on a consistent basis.

Facing Braves offense that tries to put the ball in play on a regular basis, it is likely that he will rely more on contact outs than strikeouts.

This renders under 3.5 strikeouts a safe bet, given his recent trends along with how hard it is to keep hitters off-balance these days.

#3. Ranger Suarez: over 4.5 (-157)

Ranger Suarez has been a strikeout artist lately, showing the ability to overwhelm lineups with his combination of movement and command. In his last five starts, he's racked up 12, 4, 2, 11, and 10 strikeouts, with a gigantic 12-K performance against the Mets on Tuesday.

More than 143 innings this season, he's pitched to an 8.8 K/9 ratio and limited walks to just 2.2 per nine, showing efficiency and a possibility of swings-and-misses.

Suarez has a strong possibility of hitting above the 4.5 strikeout mark. His recent stretch shows that he's on a roll, and this line looks well within his grasp if he continues to attack the zone aggressively.

#2. Braxton Ashcraft: under 4.5 (-150) (Safest pick of the day)

Braxton Ashcraft has done a good job of limiting damage this season, posting a 2.47 ERA in 58.1 innings with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per nine.

But he hasn't reliably posted high strikeout totals per start, and with just 56 Ks in 58.1 innings, he prefers pitching to contact as much as he does miss bats.

Confronted with the aggressive Cubs in their batting approaches on the plate, Ashcraft will most probably cause speedy outs instead of racking up strikeouts. This makes the under 4.5 a safe and conservative wager today.

#1. Kyle Bradish: over 5.5 (+103) (Bold Prediction of the day)

Kyle Bradish is coming off a solid effort versus the Pirates, striking out six in seven effective innings and allowing just one run.

While only 17 innings into the campaign, his 11.1 K/9 pace and fine command render him a serious threat to accumulate strikeouts, especially against a White Sox attack that has fared poorly against pitchers who are able to locate the ball low within the strike zone.

Bradish's ability to mix fastballs, sliders, and changeups makes it hard for hitters to time him, and if he does fall into a rhythm early in the game, exceeding the 5.5 strikeout threshold is well within reach.

He's the day's adventurous pick that offers both upside and value for bettors looking for a huge strikeout performance.

