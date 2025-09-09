Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Sean Manaea, Michael King, and more for September 9, 2025

With the MLB regular season in its final weeks, every game carries immense weight. Teams are fighting for playoff spots, and pitchers are digging deep to lead their teams to victory.

We've dug into the statistics, recent performances and matchups for today's slate of games to bring you a list of the top five strikeout prop bets to consider.

Our picks include everything from the safest bet of the day to a bold prediction that could offer a high-value payout. Let's get into the action and find some winners for today, September 9, 2025.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

5. Sean Manaea: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Sean Manaea of the New York Mets has a favorable matchup versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

While Manaea's numbers on the season might not jump off the page, with a 5.60 ERA, his strikeout totals have been solid, striking out 59 in 45 innings pitched.

The Phillies' offense is a strikeout-heavy lineup, and this is a good chance for Manaea to rack up the strikeouts.

The lefty has shown dominance at times, and in a divisional game, he'll be hyped up to pitch late into the outing. The "over" in this case is a solid wager.

4. Michael King: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-145)

A return from the injured list can be a double-edged sword for a pitcher. For Michael King, though, it's a golden opportunity to excel. The San Diego Padres right-hander, he of the eye-popping 10.1 K/9 this season, gets a Cincinnati Reds lineup that whiffs at one of the highest clips in the big leagues.

King possesses bat-missing ability, and his pitch repertoire, led by his dirty changeup, will translate nicely to pitcher-friendly Petco Park.

This is not a typical return but a statement start. King will be pumped to prove he is healthy and prepared to be a key contributor for the Padres, and that motivation should easily surpass the 4.5 strikeout threshold.

3. Zebby Mathews: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Betting the "under" on Zebby Matthews' strikeout prop against the Angels is a play on both recent performance and opponent tendencies.

While his 10.4 K/9 rate for the season suggests he's a strikeout machine, a closer look at his last few outings reveals a more modest strikeout pace.

Given the Minnesota Twins' potential to keep a closer eye on Matthews' innings count as the season winds down, it's a bet on the smart strategy, Matthews may be pulled after five or six solid, but not spectacular, innings, leaving him shy of the 6.5 strikeout mark.

2. George Kirby: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160) - The Safest Pick of the Day

When looking at George Kirby, there are a couple of big things why the "over" on his strikeout prop is a good bet. While his 4.47 ERA doesn't necessarily scream "ace," the story changes a bit when looking at his strikeout-to-innings ratio, which sits at 104 strikeouts in just 104.2 innings.

This indicates that when he is on, he is a genuine strikeout artist. His opposition, the St. Louis Cardinals, have been an average team in the middle of the pack when it comes to striking out against right-handers, but they have had a tendency to pursue pitches outside of the zone.

This plays squarely into Kirby's strengths, as he has an elite strike zone control skill. With his history as an innings-eater and his elite control, Kirby is a solid wager to rack up the strikeouts and cruise over the 5.5 line.

1. Dustin May: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Red Sox pitcher Dustin May is a high-risk, high-reward proposition, making the "under" on his strikeout prop a bold, but smart, bet.

While he has a career-best 123 strikeouts on the season, his recent performances have been inconsistent, and he has struggled to pitch deep into games.

His last start, a brief three-inning outing against the Guardians, saw him notch only one strikeout on 53 pitches. This lack of efficiency and a tendency for high pitch counts early in the game have often resulted in an early exit, which would make it difficult for him to reach the 4.5 strikeout mark.

