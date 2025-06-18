Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and more for June 18, 2025

Big strikeout arms are back on the mound, and it’s the perfect time to lock in some of the top MLB strikeout prop bets for June 18. With names like Garrett Crochet, Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale headlining tonight’s matchups, the board is stacked with elite K upside, soft-hitting opponents and recent hot streaks you’ll want to ride.

Whether you’re chasing a bold prediction pick or the safest strikeout prop of the day, this curated list highlights the sharpest MLB pitcher strikeout props, packed with value and recent trends bettors need to know.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Garrett Crochet: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Garrett Crochet might rack up 8+ punchouts if he’s dialed in - Source: Imagn

Crochet’s breakout season continues to deliver, boasting a stellar 2.24 ERA with an elite 10.9 K/9 across 96.1 innings. He’s struck out 7, 9, 12 and 11 batters over his last four starts, showcasing complete command of his heater and cutter combo.

Up against a Mariners lineup that ranks high in strikeout rate vs lefties, Crochet is primed to rack up whiffs once again, making this over one of the cleanest spots on the board.

#4 Sonny Gray: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Sonny Gray might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Sonny Gray’s been a steady strikeout option all year, sporting a solid 9.6 K/9 through 79.2 innings while limiting free passes at an impressive 1.7 BB/9. He’s punched out at least five in four of his last five starts, including a pair of double-digit performances.

Facing a White Sox offense that ranks near the bottom in runs, OPS and strikeout avoidance against righties, Gray’s stuff should play up here, making the over 5.5 a sharp target on tonight’s board.

#3 Framber Valdez: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Framber Valdez is primed for a strikeout-heavy outing - Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez is back in peak form, and the strikeouts are piling up. The Astros lefty has rattled off 12, 11 and 9 Ks in his last three starts, and he’s now cleared this 6.5 line in six of his last seven outings.

With a 9.6 K/9 on the year and elite control, Valdez gets a prime matchup against an Oakland lineup. With his curveball and sinker combo dialed in, another big punchout night looks likely.

#2 Tarik Skubal: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-155) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Tarik Skubal is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal is quietly building a Cy Young-worthy campaign, and the strikeouts just keep rolling in. The Tigers' ace owns a dominant 11.1 K/9 with a minuscule 0.81 WHIP.

Now he gets a soft matchup against the Pirates, a lineup ranking near the bottom in strikeout rate versus lefties. With elite fastball command and one of the filthiest sliders in the league, Skubal’s in a prime spot to rack up another big K tally.

#1 Chris Sale: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Chris Sale is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale is pitching like it’s vintage 2018 again, striking out batters at an elite 11.9 K/9 clip this season.

The lefty has cleared this 7.5 line in eight of his last nine starts, including monster outings of 11 and 10 punchouts. Facing a Mets lineup that ranks middle of the pack in strikeout rate against left-handers, Sale’s sharp slider and lively fastball should play well here.

At plus money, this feels like a high-upside spot for another big strikeout performance.

