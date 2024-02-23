Top 10 funny memes as MLB fans react to Fanatics' see-through pants debacle: "Whole new “Chicks dig the long ball” campaign dropped"

The MLB was doubtless hoping the controversy over their new jerseys would blow over quickly but will be horrified as public attention has shifted to their new pants, which are deemed see-through. While players and fans were frustrated, angry and unhappy over the changes made to the jerseys, that anger has turned to disbelief and laughter at the transparency of the pants.

Fans have been active on social media sharing their thoughts on the matter, as you can imagine.

While a picture paints a thousand words, a meme can be even more descriptive. With that in mind, here are the top 10 memes reacting to this new and unexpected development.

Top 10 memes as MLB fans react to Fanatics' see-through pants debacle

#10, MLB 2024 season ft. Balls

A user with a clever name touched on the situation, advising everyone should prepare for an interesting 2024 season.

#9, This was the plan all along

Talkin' Baseball joked that this was in fact all part of the master plan to grow the MLB's brand, utilizing the 'sex sells' paradigm.

#8, See-through pants = more shares

Another user also hypothesized that transparent pants are an ingenious way to get people sharing MLB picture day photos.

#7, "Hi, how are you ... doing?"

A fantastic meme that captures the moment perfectly. Enough said.

#6, Tough day at the office inbound

While fans laugh and players frown, workers at Fanatics HQ are likely having some long meetings that could have been emails.

#5, The sacrifices we make for fashion

OldTimeHardball came up with a winner, as the MLB is not the first to try transparent pants and hey, maybe it will catch on this time.

#4, Pants party

Perhaps it was planned, perhaps a misunderstanding, but this user has the MLB inviting everyone to the pants party.

#3, What could have been

It is certainly true that in the world of fashion, trail-blazing requires courage. Perhaps fans should thank their lucky stars as it could have been worse.

#2, Weather warning

Weather warnings could certainly have a new meaning in 2024 unless a change is forthcoming.

#1, "Look up at my face"

With players preparing to protect their decency in 2024, tempers could flare unexpectedly across the league.

While the see-through pants discussion is an unexpected distraction during Spring Training, some players have their eyes on the prize and are remaining focused.

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove discussed the pants situation with the media and shrugged off the issue:

“We tried stuff on last year, we tried stuff on again in spring, but the samples they gave us, they didn't have the proper length for anybody, so it's hard to gauge if they fit right or not.

“Pants are pants, we're going to wear them. f they don't fit right, you'll deal with it.”

Musgrove, however, appears to be in the minority with this opinion, and it will be interesting to see if changes are coming.

