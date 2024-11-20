Top 10 MLB Relief Pitcher Free Agents: Rankings and contract projections ft. Jeff Hoffman, Tanner Scott, Aroldis Chapman

The MLB relief pitcher free-agent market is an interesting one. Like every offseason, alongside starting pitchers, this market contains the most players looking for a new home for the upcoming season.

There are many options to choose from, from younger arms who have been dominating, to flamethrowing veterans with extensive experience. So we take a look at some of these options, rank them, and try and put a number on their future contracts.

Top 10 MLB Relief Pitcher Free Agents: Rankings & Contract Predictions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Tanner Scott

Tanner Scott comes in at the top spot on this MLB relief pitcher ranking. He split his time with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres this past season and had a ton of success.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Being a high-leverage lefty, Scott will have a ton of interest over the next few weeks. The crew over at The Athletic predicts he will sign a four-year, $60 million contract.

#2. Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman is second on this list after his successful 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies. He appeared in 68 games, posting a 2.17 ERA with 89 strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

He should be another arm that is kept plenty busy over the next few weeks with teams calling. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicts Hoffman to sign a three-year, $48 million deal.

#3. David Robertson

David Robertson is an interesting MLB relief pitcher on the open market. He is looking to potentially join his ninth team over the course of his 16-year career thus far. MLB Trade Rumors predicts the veteran will sign a one-year, $11 million contract.

#4. Aroldis Chapman

While he has lost a step, Aroldis Chapman can still get the job done in the big leagues. The hard-throwing lefty is coming off a season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and could be a great option for a team looking to add a hard-throwing lefty. Spotrac sees Chapman getting a one-year, $8 million deal.

#5. Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes' tenure with the New York Yankees could be over. He appeared in 67 games this past season, holding down a 3.14 ERA with 30 saves. Spotract predicts a four-year, $55 million contract coming his way.

#6. Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen is another interesting MLB relief pitcher on the open market. He has tons of experience and has shown he is still capable of being a high-leverage arm. McDaniel sees the veteran signing a two-year, $25 million deal.

#7. Chris Martin

Chris Martin is coming off two good seasons with the Boston Red Sox and looking for his next opportunity. According to Spotrac, they see the veteran signing a one-year, $1.43 million deal and could retire following the end of next year.

#8. Carlos Estevez

Carlos Estevez is a younger option on this relief pitcher list. He split his time with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, putting together a career-low 2.45 ERA. The crew at Bleacher Report predicts a two-year, $23 million deal coming his way.

#9. Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong spent this past season with the Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, and then the Chicago Cubs. He is another younger option on this list but could sign for a one-year, $2 million deal.

#10. Danny Coulombe

Danny Couilombe rounds out this MLB relief pitcher list. He has been solid over the last few seasons but injury history and age is a concern. He is likely to sign a one-year deal hovering around the $ 3 million mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback