  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Top 5 bullpens in MLB right now after Mason Miller, Jhoan Duran, David Bednar find new homes

Top 5 bullpens in MLB right now after Mason Miller, Jhoan Duran, David Bednar find new homes

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:16 GMT
(Left to Right) Mason Miller, Jhoan Duran, David Bender (Images from - Getty)
(Left to Right) Mason Miller, Jhoan Duran, David Bender (Images from - Getty)

To sort out the rosters in the second half of the season, MLB franchises brought in substantial talent at the trade deadline.

Ad

These deals included some of the best closers in MLB, such as Mason Miller (Athletics to San Diego Padres), Jhoan Duran (Minnesota Twins to Philadelphia Phillies) and David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates to New York Yankees).

Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at the top bullpens in MLB as of now.

Top 5 bullpens in MLB right now

#5 - New York Yankees

With a bullpen ERA of 4.19, the New York Yankees have not been great at closing out games. However, the Bronx Bombers brought in David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants to bolster the bullpen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

#4 - Seattle Mariners

Already one of the top 10 bullpens in MLB, the Seattle Mariners have improved their relief pitching with the acquisition of Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ferguson has a 3.74 ERA with 34 total strikeouts.

#3 - Boston Red Sox

Boasting the third-best bullpen ERA in MLB with 3.36, the Red Sox got another extremely reliable arm to call upon in the form of veteran Steven Matz, who arrives via trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ad
Ad

#2 - Texas Rangers

With an ERA that is only 0.01 worse than that of the Boston Red Sox, the Texas Rangers have added two solid relievers to their arsenal by acquiring lefty Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins and righty Phil Maton from the St. Louis Cardinals.

#1 - San Diego Padres

The best bullpen in the majors with a 2.98 ERA, the San Diego Padres have brought in promising closer Mason Miller from the Athletics, who is one of the best in the business.

Ad

In the two seasons he's spent with the A's, Miller has a save in 48 of 54 games he's entered in the ninth inning, an 89% conversion rate.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications