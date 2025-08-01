Top 5 bullpens in MLB right now after Mason Miller, Jhoan Duran, David Bednar find new homes

To sort out the rosters in the second half of the season, MLB franchises brought in substantial talent at the trade deadline.These deals included some of the best closers in MLB, such as Mason Miller (Athletics to San Diego Padres), Jhoan Duran (Minnesota Twins to Philadelphia Phillies) and David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates to New York Yankees).Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at the top bullpens in MLB as of now.Top 5 bullpens in MLB right now#5 - New York YankeesWith a bullpen ERA of 4.19, the New York Yankees have not been great at closing out games. However, the Bronx Bombers brought in David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants to bolster the bullpen. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#4 - Seattle MarinersAlready one of the top 10 bullpens in MLB, the Seattle Mariners have improved their relief pitching with the acquisition of Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ferguson has a 3.74 ERA with 34 total strikeouts.#3 - Boston Red SoxBoasting the third-best bullpen ERA in MLB with 3.36, the Red Sox got another extremely reliable arm to call upon in the form of veteran Steven Matz, who arrives via trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#2 - Texas RangersWith an ERA that is only 0.01 worse than that of the Boston Red Sox, the Texas Rangers have added two solid relievers to their arsenal by acquiring lefty Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins and righty Phil Maton from the St. Louis Cardinals.#1 - San Diego PadresThe best bullpen in the majors with a 2.98 ERA, the San Diego Padres have brought in promising closer Mason Miller from the Athletics, who is one of the best in the business. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the two seasons he's spent with the A's, Miller has a save in 48 of 54 games he's entered in the ninth inning, an 89% conversion rate.