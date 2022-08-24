WATCH: Meat Loaf's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from the 1994 MLB All-Star game remains a fan favorite to this day

Twenty-eight years ago, Grammy Award-winning singer Meat Loaf sang an awe-inspiring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." The performance left many baseball fans speechless.

The 65th MLB All-Star Game was held at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 12, 1994. The entertainer put on a powerful performance for the audience before the game began and reminded the world of the splendor of the national anthem.

Meat Loaf gave a national anthem performance for the ages

Watch Michael Lee Aday, professionally known as Meat Loaf, give one of his most poignant and enduring anthem performances to date. The spectacular performance at the MLB All-Star Game in 1994 left everyone teary-eyed.

Aday participated in the celebrity home run derby, although his best work was done behind the microphone rather than on the field.

Ryan Recker @RyanRecker Some may recall Meat Loaf taking part in the Celebrity Home Run Derby at the 1994 All-Star Game at Three Rivers Stadium. Some may recall Meat Loaf taking part in the Celebrity Home Run Derby at the 1994 All-Star Game at Three Rivers Stadium. https://t.co/blYGc0GKdh

The artist's 1977 debut “Bat Out of Hell” became one of the best-selling albums in history. It was written and produced by Jim Steinman.

“I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)” is a successful track that was released as the lead single from the 1993 Steinman and Aday album "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell." Meat Loaf appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows.

Aday, who passed away in January of this year, is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, his daughter Amanda Aday, and stepdaughter Pearl Aday from his first marriage to Leslie G. Edmonds.

Fans still miss Meat Loaf and remember him fondly. A user commented on his rendition video and wrote, “Loved Meat Loaf. It's sad that he's gone." His music lives on, though. Other fans said that “those were the good old days.”

He died in 2022 at the age of 74. In a statement, his family wrote:

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”

There was no mention of a cause of death. However, unsubstantiated rumors stated he had contracted COVID-19.

