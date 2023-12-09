We asked AI to predict what Shohei Ohtani's career with Blue Jays would look like? (& the answer lives up to expectations)

With Shohei Ohtani set to decide on his free agency future shortly, the Toronto Blue Jays are said to be leading the race and are expected to land him. While nothing has been signed yet, a lot of reports suggest he will choose Toronto over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

If this were to happen it would be huge news for the Blue Jays and could change the MLB landscape. With this in mind, we asked AI what Shohei Ohtani's career with the Blue Jays would look like and the answer was compelling.

The prediction was broken down into four sections, starting with Pitching. The AI predicts Shohei Ohtani to continue dominating and improve in pitching, although this cannot happen until 2025 due to his recovery from elbow surgery.

Next up was Hitting, where Ohtani will again improve and register an increase in home runs. After that was Team Success, which given the improvements to Ohtani's game, predicted the Blue Jays will become perennial contenders for the World Series and gain global recognition.

The last section was Challenges and touched on injury risk, which given Ohtani's current elbow concern, is a very real worry. It also mentioned the pressure of expectation, which given the magnitude of the contract expected ($500 million) is also going to be a factor, and the challenges associated with a new start.

All in all, this looks to be a win-win situation for the Blue Jays, but why are they the favorites to land Ohtani?

Is Shohei Ohtani expected to sign for the Blue Jays?

According to DodgersNation.com, Shohei Ohtani is going to sign for the Toronto Blue Jays. They reported on Friday:

"According to multiple sources who spoke with Dodgers Nation on Friday, the two-way superstar has ended the suspense of the most lucrative free-agent pursuit in baseball history. A formal announcement is expected as early as tonight."

ESPN’s Alden González has refuted this report, so whether this is true remains to be seen.

Friday also saw some crazy storylines as a Reddit post caused rampant speculation that Ohtani was flying to Toronto.

"A private flight from Anaheim airport to Toronto has popped up on flight trackers departing at 9am PST. I don’t want to go full Kawaii here but it isn’t common to see such a flight between those two airports."

As it turns out, Ohtani does not appear to have been on the plane.

Shohei Ohtani has asked for discretion in the negotiations, so realistically until he does sign the dotted line, there will be no way of knowing what is going on.

