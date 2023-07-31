Which Phillies players also played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

Today’s Immaculate Grid poses an intriguing challenge: finding players who have donned both Cubs and Phillies jerseys during their careers. This rare occurrence has only happened with a select few, and we’ll shed light on two such players.

Which Phillies players also played with the Cubs? Jake Arrieta:

Jake Arrieta's journey to the big leagues was a remarkable one. Before he became a household name, Arrieta displayed his talents in high school and college, catching the attention of MLB scouts. In 2004, the Cincinnati Reds drafted him, but he opted to pursue college baseball instead. Subsequently, the Milwaukee Brewers also showed interest, but Arrieta remained steadfast in his decision.

Jake Arrieta eventually made his mark with the Cubs and Phillies, he won the 2015 World Series and was given the Cy Young award that year.

Eventually, he made his mark with the Cubs and Phillies. Arrieta's time with the Cubs was particularly memorable, as he emerged as a dominant force on the mound. In 2015, he played a pivotal role in guiding the Cubs to a historic World Series title, ending a 108-year championship drought. He earned the Cy Young Award that year, solidifying his status as one of the league's premier pitchers. Later, Arrieta joined the Phillies, continuing to display his talent and experience.

Antonio Alfonseca:

Antonio Alfonseca's unique nickname "El Pulpo" (The Octopus) was a nod to his extraordinary physical attribute—six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot. While this fascinating trait set him apart, it was his pitching prowess that earned him recognition in the majors.

Alfonseca is one of the most notorious pitchers in MLB history. He led the Marlins to a World Series title in 1997.

In 1997, Alfonseca played a crucial role in the Florida Marlins' World Series victory. Despite the team's subsequent changes, he remained a valuable asset and even won the National League Rolaids Relief Award in 2000 with an impressive 45 saves. Later, he moved to the Cubs during spring training in 2002. Although he faced challenges during his time in Chicago, he continued to contribute his talents to the game.

The Immaculate Grid serves as a testament to the interconnectedness of the baseball world. For players like Jake Arrieta and Antonio Alfonseca, their journeys took them from one storied franchise to another. Their impact on both the Cubs and Phillies reminds us that baseball history is written by those who leave a lasting legacy on multiple teams, becoming part of the rich tapestry that makes this sport so beloved by fans across the globe.

