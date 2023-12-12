Who is Cody Bellinger's brother Cole? Exploring career of former NL MVP's sibling who was once drafted by Padres

Cody Bellinger is a huge name in the MLB world and his younger brother Cole nearly followed in his footsteps. Cole Bellinger was drafted 438th overall by the San Diego Padres back in 2017. With their father, Clay Bellinger, a three-time World Series champion, talent seems to run in the family.

Cole signed a $350,000 contract with the Padres and was assigned to San Diego Padres Futures in the Arizona Complex League. Following a season with the Futures, Bellinger went to the Tri-City Dust Devils in the NWL.

"Today I officially signed to play professional baseball for the San Diego Padres. #SD" - colebellinger

He started 12 games for the Dust Devils, recording eight home runs and averaging .273 before being sent back to the Futures in September 2018. Again assigned to the Dust Devils in 2019, a string of injuries put Bellinger on the 60-day injured list three times.

"Not a bad first job" - colebellinger

Born in Port Chester, New York, Cole Bellinger was an exciting prospect, but unfortunately, injuries derailed his MLB career from early on and resulted in his retirement at just 21 years old in early 2021.

Cody Bellinger free agency news

While Cole Bellinger voluntarily retired from the MLB, his brother Cody Bellinger is also without a team at present. After turning down the Chicago Cubs' option for 2024, Bellinger is testing the free agency waters in the hopes of a lucrative contract.

Bellinger is one of the dominos expected to fall shortly now that Shohei Ohtani has agreed terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Some of the teams that missed out on Ohtani are being linked, including the San Francisco Giants.

Another team that lost out on Ohtani, the Toronto Blue Jays, is also being linked. Interestingly, Bellinger’s fiancée, Chase Carter, posted the Toronto skyline in an Instagram story on Sunday.

The 2019 NL MVP was released by the Dodgers for his hitting, but bounced back in 2023, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. The 28-year-old clearly still has it and it will be interesting to see where Cody Bellinger lands.

